Providence, RI

Swimming & Diving Programs Achieve Scholar All-America Team Accolades, Rank in the Top-5 Nationally

brownbears.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) recognized both the Brown men's and women's swimming & diving programs as Scholar All-America Teams, the association announced on Monday. Both programs received the recognition for their 2022 spring grade point average. The men's swimming and diving...

brownbears.com

brownbears.com

Track and Field to Host Throws Clinic July 30-31

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Track and Field Clubs and Clinics will host its annual throws clinic Saturday-Sunday, July 30-31 at Brown Stadium. The commuter only/day camp will present a great opportunity for any thrower looking to improve, especially those interested in competing at the collegiate/Ivy League level. The coed camp...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Providence College Athletics Hosts Annual Hannoush Jewelers Friars Golf Classic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College Athletics Department held its annual Hannoush Jewelers Friar Golf Classic on Monday, June 13 at Warwick Country Club in Warwick, R.I. The sold-out event raised $150,000 and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Women at Providence College, a flagship gift was made to support women's athletics in Friartown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

RI High School Suspends Football Following Hazing Allegations

A high school in Rhode Island has suspended football until further notice due to allegations of hazing on the team, NBC affiliate WJAR reported Tuesday. North Smithfield High School was first alerted of the alleged hazing on June 20 and sent two emails to parents that day, according to Superintendent Michael St. Jean.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

Brown University Planning Major Expansion in Jewelry District

Brown University announced Tuesday that has taken a first step toward realizing a "long-held vision" for a new integrated life sciences building in Providence’s Jewelry District neighborhood. According to Brown, as envisioned, the facility would provide "state-of-the-art laboratory space for researchers in biology, medicine, brain science, bioengineering, public health...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

8 Surprises Emerging This Election Season

It’s official — candidates looking to run for office in Rhode Island in 2022 have declared, and there are some surprises. As GoLocal reported earlier this week, a growing number of top lawmakers are quitting — and now, there are some new faces looking to enter the political arena.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

Thirsty Beaver Announces Newest Rhode Island Location — See Where

The Thirsty Beaver empire continues to grow. The popular “hometown pub & grub” which originated in Cranston, is expanding into Westerly. Ed Brady — along with Jeff Quinlan and Victoria Millard — made the announcement Tuesday morning. “Our team at Dig In Dining & Entertainment is...
CRANSTON, RI
newbedfordguide.com

The Blue Point Restaurant Starts a New Chapter in Acushnet

If you’re a fan of the the Blue Point Restaurant on social media you may have noticed that their has been a flurry of activity recently. If you’re a regular, you might have seen a couple of new faces at the bar or working in the kitchen. One of those individuals is Juan Gomez who is actually returning to his roots as the new chef/ co-owner of the Blue Point. Years ago, Juan got his start working in the kitchen along side longtime owner David Riccardi. After venturing off to chart his own path and culinary career, he’s returning to a place that kickstarted his journey. For the past few years Juan has been the head chef at Knuckleheads, but when an opportunity presents itself you have to take a leap of faith. The other half of this dynamic team is Natasha Silva, who brings extensive restaurant experience of her own as a bartender and front of the house manager. Its her presence that you see on social media and her drive to reach and engage new fans of the amazing food that Juan will be creating.
ACUSHNET, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Garden City events bloom alongside summer weather

Garden City Center has a few tricks up its sleeves this summer to make visits to the outdoor shopping facility more than just a reason to stop and shop. As kids and parents played cornhole outside the center’s gazebo recently, Marketing Manager Faith Lockhart shared that the center is trying to make Garden City a place where people come to hang out.
PROVIDENCE, RI
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Scott Brown’s Musical Return to Wrentham

He called Wrentham home for close to twenty years and might be considered its most famous citizen. Later this month, Scott Brown will return and he’s bringing his band. Scott Brown and the Diplomats will play on Wrentham’s town common on Sunday, July 17 at 6 p.m., part of the Concerts on the Common series. It will be the second appearance for Brown, who made his musical debut in Wrentham during last summer’s concert series.
WRENTHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

Get Hungry—Providence Restaurant Weeks Return With Big Deals in July

Get ready -- Providence Restaurant Weeks are returning this summer. From July 10 through July 23, throughout Rhode Island, 38 participating restaurants will feature special offers for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner, as well as other limited-time deals. “Providence Restaurant Weeks is always an exciting time of year because it showcases...
PROVIDENCE, RI
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Vantage Builders Completes Zahara Cannabis Project in Attleboro

WALTHAM, MA – Vantage Builders, Inc., a commercial contractor specializing in pre-construction, construction management and design-build services, has announced that it completed the build-out of a high-end recreational cannabis dispensary for Zahara Cannabis, located at 70 Frank Mossberg Drive in Attleboro. Zahara means “most exquisite flower” and the design...
rinewstoday.com

RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund available in summer, too

As households continue to switch their focus from keeping warm to staying cool with today’s official arrival of summer, the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund’s sponsoring energy companies – Block Island Utility District, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District, Petro Home Services, Rhode Island Energy and RISEC LP – want to remind families and individuals struggling financially that the Fund remains open to provide assistance with the payment of home energy expenses.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends to close 2 Coventry beaches

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closing down two beaches in Coventry on Wednesday. The Department of Health said Ginny B’s Campground and Briar Point Beach has unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH said they’ll continue to monitor the beach water quality through Labor Day....
COVENTRY, RI

