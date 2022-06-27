Swimming & Diving Programs Achieve Scholar All-America Team Accolades, Rank in the Top-5 Nationally

If you’re a fan of the the Blue Point Restaurant on social media you may have noticed that their has been a flurry of activity recently. If you’re a regular, you might have seen a couple of new faces at the bar or working in the kitchen. One of those individuals is Juan Gomez who is actually returning to his roots as the new chef/ co-owner of the Blue Point. Years ago, Juan got his start working in the kitchen along side longtime owner David Riccardi. After venturing off to chart his own path and culinary career, he’s returning to a place that kickstarted his journey. For the past few years Juan has been the head chef at Knuckleheads, but when an opportunity presents itself you have to take a leap of faith. The other half of this dynamic team is Natasha Silva, who brings extensive restaurant experience of her own as a bartender and front of the house manager. Its her presence that you see on social media and her drive to reach and engage new fans of the amazing food that Juan will be creating.

ACUSHNET, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO