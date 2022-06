The CEO of Xerox has died unexpectedly due to complications from an illness, according to company officials. John Visentin, 59, the CEO and vice chairman of Xerox, reportedly died from complications with a long term illness he had been battling. “The Xerox family is profoundly saddened by this untimely event and extends its heartfelt condolences to John’s wife, his five daughters and his family,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The company announced that Steve Bandrowczak, the company president and COO, will serve as the interim CEO. "We are all greatly saddened by this tragic news and are...

