At 8:30 PM, June 28th, a victim walked into BMC ER with stab wounds. The victim said that that they were stabbed outside a gas station at 85 Southampton Street. The incident was caught in video and distinct detectives were able to see the suspect. A BOLO was issued and Officers are still searching for the suspect. The scene was photographed and a bloody knife was recovered on scene on scene.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO