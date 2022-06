BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is looking to hire thousands for open positions and Vermonters with disabilities say they can fill the roles. HireAbility, a program run by the state of Vermont, is trying to get the word out to businesses that they have clients who want to work if given the chance. They help Vermonters with disabilities overcome barriers to entering the workforce.

VERMONT STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO