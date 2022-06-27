ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals announce season tickets sold out, create waitlist

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
The Cincinnati Bengals expect Paul Brown Stadium to be packed full all season in 2022 after Joe Burrow and Co.’s trip to the Super Bowl.

This week the team announced that season tickets have sold out, which has led to the creation of a waitlist ($150 deposit to join that goes toward an eventual purchase).

Interestingly, as Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper pointed out, the Bengals were one of 13 NFL teams that weren’t moving enough tickets to actually need a waitlist.

Now the Bengals need it. Winning cures all and the Super Bowl Bengals now have a waitlist and have become the city’s hottest sporting ticket, which is saying something for what used to formerly be known strictly as a baseball town.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

