CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “I was told that my dad tried to fight back which sounds like my dad, and that resulted in him being shot. I don’t know if he was by himself, I don’t know if he died by himself, I hope he didn’t suffer, I hope he was not in pain,” says Jassmine Baghdady, the daughter of the Hanahan man who was shot and killed on King Street late Tuesday night.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO