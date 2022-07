The NBA offseason completely blew up on Thursday afternoon when reports started breaking that Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Immediately, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns were brought up at the top of his wishlist. One team to keep a close eye on as well could be the Memphis Grizzlies, who would love to pair Durant with Ja Morant.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO