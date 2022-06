BOSTON - The Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House of Representatives approved a bill Wednesday that aims to protect abortion providers and people seeking abortions from actions taken by other states.The action is part of a wider effort by officials to build a firewall to guarantee access to the procedure in Massachusetts after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.The bill states that "access to reproductive health care services and gender-affirming health care services is recognized and declared to be a right secured by the constitution or laws of the commonwealth," adding that interference with this right is "against the public policy...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO