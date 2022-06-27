ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Brewers City Connect gear, get your 'Brew Crew' jerseys, shirts, and more now

 3 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers have just released their new City Connect uniforms as well as some other apparel that will pay tribute to the city they call home.

This collaboration with Nike will give a new look that celebrates the City of Milwaukee as well as honor the ‘Brew Crew’ that we all know and love. The Brewers will wear these uniforms every Friday night as they just concluded the first series where they wore them the whole weekend against the Blue Jays.

You can now get your hands on these wonderfully done jerseys, shirts, hoodies, and more. Click on any photo or button below to see the whole City Connect Collection.

