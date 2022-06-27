ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Three Wolverines named to Walter Camp preseason All-America team

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NH1oJ_0gNhcSXJ00

A surefire way to tell the college football season is quickly approaching is when preseason watch lists and the like start to emerge. From polls to individual player awards, different organizations will start to share who they anticipate will be the best teams and players across the sport.

On Monday, the Walter Camp Foundation gave out its preseason designations by announcing its 2022 preseason All-America first and second teams. Three Michigan football players made the list, with one coming on first and two others in the second.

It should come as no surprise that Michigan place kicker Jake Moody, who won the Lou Groza award for the best kicker in the country, was named to the first team. The fifth-year Wolverine was a first-team All-American according to the Walter Camp Foundation at the culmination of the 2021 season.

Moody is joined on the second-team by Olusegun Oluwatimi — who transferred into Ann Arbor this offseason after being a Rimington Award finalist at Virginia — and Wolverines third-year running back Blake Corum.

What’s somewhat surprising is that those are the only two inclusions from the maize and blue, especially given Michigan’s success last year. Oluwatimi is certainly a standout given his bona fides in Charlottesville, but that none of the three returning offensive linemen — a group that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best offensive line — managed to make either team does raise some questions.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

USC and UCLA to join Big Ten conference

This article was last updated July 1 at 10:22 a.m. to include a statement from Michigan Athletics. After teams from the Big 12 shook up conference alignment this past year, changes came to the Big Ten involving two new — and distant — members. As originally released by...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Brady Quinn Makes Opinion On Ohio State Game Very Clear

On Sept. 3, Ohio State and Notre Dame will square off in what should be a thrilling matchup. Earlier this week, Brady Quinn shared his thoughts on this showdown. Quinn, who won the Sammy Baugh Trophy while at Notre Dame, believes it's going to be a tough game for his alma mater. He explained why while at the Golic Sub-Par Classic charity event.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan baseball HC search heats up with another candidate emerging

Michigan Wolverines Athletic Director Warde Manuel would like to get a new head coach to Ray Fisher Stadium as soon as possible, and perhaps that will happen sooner rather than later with a new candidate emerging. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Michigan has shown interest in the University of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Gonzaga, Michigan State Game

For the first time in a decade college basketball powers Gonzaga and Michigan State will meet. And even better, it'll be the next installation of the Carrier Classic. Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, "Gonzaga and Michigan State are now finalizing plans to play a neutral site game on an aircraft carrier in San Diego on Veterans Day (11/11), according to multiple sources."
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Sports

By committing to Eastern Michigan, Emoni Bates could be repeating mistakes that stunted once-promising career

In October 2019, at the age of 15, Emoni Bates was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Those were the words beside Bates' face. Underneath his chin, it read "Magic, Michael, LeBron ... And the 15-year-old Who's Next in Line." In the second paragraph of the accompanying story, written by Michael Rosenberg, a college assistant called Bates "the best player I've ever seen."
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Camp
WILX-TV

Lions legend Barry Sanders stops by MSU basketball practice

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During Michigan State University’s summer basketball practice Tuesday, Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders made an appearance. The Detroit Lion legend visited Tom Izzo along with Dewitt football coach Rob Zimmerman. After some photo ops, Sanders chatted with the team, saying “Hi, I’m...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Survey Results: Majority of fans don’t like how Michigan is handling NIL

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Earlier this week, we asked Michigan Wolverines fans a few questions about Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), the quarterback battle and more. Now, the results are in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#American Football#College Football#All American
rejournals.com

Michigan’s Farbman Group adds talent to its roster

Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group hired five new team members across the company’s portfolio of properties and companies. Farbman Group has welcomed Matteo Passalacqua as a senior property manager in Michigan. Passalacqua brings more than 10 years of experience in the real estate industry. He holds a master’s degree in urban studies and planning from Wayne State University in Detroit.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

After 49 years in TV news, Detroit reporter Jim Kiertzner is 'done with the daily grind'

Jim Kiertzner, who has spent nearly five decades in the TV news business -- the last 10 at WXYZ -- announces he's retiring Sept. 15. "I'm done with the daily grind," he tells Deadline Detroit. "I've been doing this for 49 years. ... It's been a great run. I love what I do, but at 65, I'm at the end of a contract here now, and I have chosen to hit the brakes. I'm going to do some traveling, relax. I'm not totally done, I will do something next year in television in 2023, so I can say I've done this 50 years." What that is, he doesn't know yet.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the Newest Favorite

Summer is most definitely here, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see, and munch on, some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's GOP gov hopefuls clash: 'What did you do in 2020?'

Warren — In the first debate featuring only the five final Republican candidates for governor, the contenders feuded Thursday night over who had done the most to fight Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 policies and advance unproven claims of election fraud. The debate, hosted by the Brighter Michigan political...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy