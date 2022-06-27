ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Annabella Farmer

By Annabella Farmer
Santa Fe Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn and raised in New Mexico, Annabella Farmer is a...

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Nonprofits to Receive Grants from New Org

A newly formed philanthropic arts organization from Wisconsin is making waves in the Santa Fe nonprofit sector in its first year of grantmaking. The Ruth Foundation for the Arts is named for the late Ruth DeYoung Kohler, who served as director of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisonsin, until her death in 2020. Its aim: to make the most of its first run of grants with a $440 million bequest from DeYoung. The foundation says in a written statement that it expects to grant roughly $17 million annually. In year one, you’ll find that Santa Fe nonprofits, Alas de Agua Art Collective and the Center for Contemporary Arts, will be among the first cohort of recipients.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

SFR Picks—Week of June 29

Finding wellness through DJ culture has never been easier. It’s a big weekend for DJs in Santa Fe thanks to 13pieces and Joolz—AKA real life married couple Justin Ray and Julie Grace. Together, they’re the driving force behind Sol Sunday: Get Free 2022, a party at which the Railyard Plaza hosts a multitude of DJ sets throughout the afternoon with the intention of promoting a new kind of mindfulness. It’s like self-care, but with sick beats.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Tonight: Proposed Midtown Encampment Plan at City Council

Council to ponder proposed Midtown encampment plan. At its meeting that begins at 5 pm tonight, the Santa Fe City Council will hear a presentation on a proposal to create a sanctioned homeless encampment on the Midtown campus, an extension of Consuelo’s Place, the organization that has been operating the Midtown Emergency Shelter. According to the report, the city commissioned a study last year on unsanctioned encampments, which “indicated that many unsheltered people in Santa Fe are frustrated by the current options available and would be open to a supported camp.” In addition to the potential encampment proposal, the city recently issued an Early Neighborhood Notification for a July 14 meeting that will include a summary and highlights of the land development plans for the overall Midtown site. According to a city news release, that meeting will launch the land use approval process that is expected to result in hearings before the Planning Commission on Oct. 6 for approvals of the master plan, land use rezoning, and a general plan amendment. The city says it also plans to issue three Requests for Proposals in August for the rehabilitation and reuse of the Visual Arts Center, the Greer Garson Theatre, and the expansion of the Garson Production Studios. “These projects will transform the site and bring people back to Midtown,” a news release notes. The city also is assessing the possible transformation of the Fogelson Library Complex into a public library and community creativity center. At press time, the city’s Midtown District website could not be accessed. Councilors tonight also will receive an update on the city’s audit situation.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Guv Signs Order Strengthening Abortion Protections

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham yesterday signed an executive order strengthening protections for health care providers and people seeking abortions in New Mexico. That order arrives in the wake of the June 24 US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ending a 50-year-long constitutional right to abortion. Last year, in anticipation of the court’s action, New Mexico’s legislators repealed a 1969 state law that had criminalized abortion in the state. Yesterday’s executive order makes clear the state will not cooperate with any state seeking information in the pursuit of criminal or civil proceedings; will not cooperate with extradition attempts; and directs the Superintendent of Regulation and Licensing Department to work with licensing boards to ensure no negative consequences to practitioners who are censured or otherwise disciplined by other states for providing reproductive health care services. Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, signed into law similar executive orders on Friday and Saturday, respectively. “As I’ve been saying all weekend: As long as I’m governor, everyone in the state of New Mexico will be protected,” Lujan Grisham said yesterday during a news conference with state Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque—the lead sponsor of last year’s bill securing abortion in the state—as well as representatives from the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and NM Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. “Out-of-state residents seeking access will be protected. Providers will be protected, and abortion is and will continue to be legal, safe and accessible.” New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and a national coalition of 22 attorneys general yesterday also issued a joint statement “reaffirming their commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care.” And in Santa Fe, Mayor Alan Webber issued a statement reiterating Santa Fe’s commitment to human rights.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe Reporter

Sanctioned Encampment at Midtown Campus Sparks Debate

The bottomless debate around sanctioned encampments for homeless people swallowed a significant chunk of the Santa Fe City Council meeting on Wednesday. A presentation on a proposal to create a supported camp for unsheltered people at the Midtown Campus sparked debate, but no final decisions. The plan, presented by Department of Community Health and Safety director Kyra Ochoa, would expand services through Consuelo’s Place to provide a framework for managed camping in designated areas, including infrastructure for warming, hygiene, safety and other services.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Primed and Ready

That one spot on Palace Avenue downtown has seen a lot of businesses come and go. You know the one—it housed the Palace Saloon, Señor Lucky’s (with the mechanical bull) and, likely, lots of other things in its aged and storied history. What’s in there now, though, is the kind of thing that likely has staying power, and having eaten at Palace Prime (142 W Palace Ave., (505) 919-9935), let me tell the community that we’ve gotta hold onto the place.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

3 Questions with Globe Fine Art Gallery Owner Steve Cie

In anticipation of local gallery Globe Fine Art opening its new abstract exhibition Saturation Point (5 pm Friday, July 1. 727 Canyon Road, (505) 983-3888), we spoke with gallery owner and director, Steve Cie to learn a little more about our reactions to art—both manmade and natural. The upcoming collection centers itself around deep, immersive colors and features works from some of Santa Fe’s favorite artists, such as Karen Haynes and Carolyn Cole. Think of it as an opportunity to explore themes of “the juxtaposition of fragility, impermanence and enduring strength,” according to Cie. Read on to discover more about the artwork’s impeccable expression of summer in Santa Fe, the importance of straying from the analytical once in awhile, Cie’s definition of beauty and even his personal favorite piece from the collection.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Ripped-Off Rides

Sandra Brice left her home on the eastside of Santa Fe to walk her dog and, passing the carport, she noticed something amiss: Her car was gone. With no broken glass or any sign of a break-in, “It’s like it was taken by aliens,” Brice tells SFR.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Land Grab Universities
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Guv Enacts Protections for Abortion Seekers, Providers

New state protections enacted today are intended to shield New Mexico health care workers who provide reproductive health services to out-of-state residents, as well as those who come here seeking abortions. Specifically, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order this afternoon aimed at protecting health care providers from discipline...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy