Annabella Farmer

Council to ponder proposed Midtown encampment plan. At its meeting that begins at 5 pm tonight, the Santa Fe City Council will hear a presentation on a proposal to create a sanctioned homeless encampment on the Midtown campus, an extension of Consuelo’s Place, the organization that has been operating the Midtown Emergency Shelter. According to the report, the city commissioned a study last year on unsanctioned encampments, which “indicated that many unsheltered people in Santa Fe are frustrated by the current options available and would be open to a supported camp.” In addition to the potential encampment proposal, the city recently issued an Early Neighborhood Notification for a July 14 meeting that will include a summary and highlights of the land development plans for the overall Midtown site. According to a city news release, that meeting will launch the land use approval process that is expected to result in hearings before the Planning Commission on Oct. 6 for approvals of the master plan, land use rezoning, and a general plan amendment. The city says it also plans to issue three Requests for Proposals in August for the rehabilitation and reuse of the Visual Arts Center, the Greer Garson Theatre, and the expansion of the Garson Production Studios. “These projects will transform the site and bring people back to Midtown,” a news release notes. The city also is assessing the possible transformation of the Fogelson Library Complex into a public library and community creativity center. At press time, the city’s Midtown District website could not be accessed. Councilors tonight also will receive an update on the city’s audit situation.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO