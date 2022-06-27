ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Dubliner, Now Open

bostonchefs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment Center peeps still mourning the loss of The Kinsale can rejoice – The Dubliner, a brand new Irish eatery, is now open at 2 Center Plaza with a menu of inventive-yet-authentic Irish fare, live music (coming soon) and, of course, the perfect pint of Guinness. The new...

www.bostonchefs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Jamaica Plain Will Get a New Neighborhood Italian Restaurant This Summer

Jamaica Plain is getting a new neighborhood Italian restaurant later this summer: Tonino will open in the former Little Dipper space (669A Centre Street, Boston), the Tonino team announced today. Prior to Little Dipper, which was a space-themed diner, the address was home to a different restaurant with neighborhood Italian vibes, Tres Gatos sibling Centre Street Cafe, so Tonino should be right at home in the cozy space. It helps that Tonino co-owner Luke Fetbroth is already familiar with the storefront: The former Tres Gatos chef de cuisine also consulted on Little Dipper.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Ahead of Demolition, One Last Hurrah for the Harvard Square Pit at Pit-A-Palooza

Crowds gathered by the Harvard Square T station on Saturday to bid farewell to the Pit, a popular gathering spot in the '80s and '90s. By Miles J. Herszenhorn. Harvard Square’s Pit — the slightly submerged area located behind the T station entrance — is set to be demolished in July, but for one last time on Saturday, it was transformed into a circle pit.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Visit a Pub by the River a Short Drive From Boston (Just Not the Charles)

The Greater Boston area has no shortage of traditional Irish pubs, but very few of them have water views like so many of their fellow drinking spots in Ireland. A quick drive from downtown Boston — if you luck out with traffic — will actually bring you to such a place, however, and the Nashua location of The Peddler’s Daughter brings to mind some of the great pubs in the local area with cozy digs, friendly vibe, tasty comfort food and pints of ale and stout — and with the addition of some very nice vistas from its windows and outdoor deck.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
102.9 WBLM

Attention Foodies: North End Italian Feasts 2022

The North End in Boston, MA, is also known as Little Italy. If you have not been, there is so much to explore, especially for your taste buds. The North End is home to some amazing bakeries, pastry shops, restaurants, and gelato. Many locals, as well as tourists, visit the...
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heston Blumenthal
Person
Richard Corrigan
Daily Voice

This Newton Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In Massachusetts, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.
NEWTON, MA
bostonchefs.com

Independence Day Sweets

Complete your three-day-weekend eats with pies from Ovenbird. The Belmont bakery and cafe will be doing what they do best, rolling out the dough and plucking the finest seasonal fruits for celebratory sweets like blueberry crumble, stone fruit galette, strawberry shortcake and lemon meringue pie. Place your order in advance (by EOD Thursday) to make sure you get the one(s) you want or pop in on Friday or Saturday to see what’s available. They’re the perfect treat to bring to whatever festivities you’re got on the books for the 4th – no one’ll be mad about you bringing a pie plus, even if they’re sold out and there’s not a pie in sight, you’ll find something delicious (cafee, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, sandwich sandwiches, salads and more) to round out your Independence Day feast. Call 617.489.5007.
BELMONT, MA
Eater

Chef Frank McClelland Will Open a Restaurant at Somerville’s Assembly Row

Somerville’s massive Assembly Row development, which features a sprawling collection of retail and residential buildings, keeps growing, and a familiar face from Boston’s restaurant scene is slated to open a restaurant there later this year. Chef and restaurateur Frank McClelland, best known for his now-closed fine-dining destination L’Espalier in Boston’s Back Bay, will open an offshoot of his North Shore restaurant, Frank, in Somerville this fall, per an announcement today from Assembly Row.
SOMERVILLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Ireland#Soft Serve#Irish Pub#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Michelin#Dinner#Oriental#Launceston Place#Dubliner#New Eng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thisweekinworcester.com

O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester to be Sold

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester’s License Commission meets on Thursday, June 30, with an agenda that includes licenses transfers for new ownership of O’Connor’s Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston Street. Brendan and Claire O’Connor opened O’Connor’s in 1989, after immigrating a year earlier from Ireland....
whdh.com

Massachusetts town voted the best place to bike

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown was voted the most bikeable city in the country by PeopleForBikes. PeopleForBikes, in conjunction with Trek Bicycle, published their findings from a year of research in a guide ranking 1,058 cities and towns for biking in the United States. For 2022 the two organizations have named the top three bikeable cities as Provincetown, Massachusetts; Davis, California; and Fayette, Missouri.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Seaside Getaway in Marshfield

With a deck facing the ocean, an outdoor shower, and panoramic seaside views, this is a vacation paradise made for year-round living. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,800,000. Size: 2,758 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full.
MARSHFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy