The Dubliner, Now Open

Complete your three-day-weekend eats with pies from Ovenbird. The Belmont bakery and cafe will be doing what they do best, rolling out the dough and plucking the finest seasonal fruits for celebratory sweets like blueberry crumble, stone fruit galette, strawberry shortcake and lemon meringue pie. Place your order in advance (by EOD Thursday) to make sure you get the one(s) you want or pop in on Friday or Saturday to see what’s available. They’re the perfect treat to bring to whatever festivities you’re got on the books for the 4th – no one’ll be mad about you bringing a pie plus, even if they’re sold out and there’s not a pie in sight, you’ll find something delicious (cafee, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, sandwich sandwiches, salads and more) to round out your Independence Day feast. Call 617.489.5007.

BELMONT, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO