ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The 3-ingredient cocktail you’ll want to drink all summer long

By Lisa Futterman
mediafeed.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith American consumers’ love for tequila soaring, Ranch Water is poised to become the drink of the summer. This low-cal cowboy cooler is a West Texas classic, mixed with just fizzy water, silver tequila, and lime juice, to refresh and restore at the end of a hot day. Legend says cattle...

mediafeed.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
Taste Of Home

We Tried 7 Brands and Picked the Best Iced Tea

This summer, cool off with the best iced tea. Our Test Kitchen sampled seven popular brands to find the most refreshing options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

How to Make an Airmail, the Rum Cocktail That Always Delivers

Click here to read the full article. What is the Airmail? I mean, it’s obviously a cocktail, and everyone agrees that it’s rum, lime, honey and sparkling wine, but what is it? Is it a mint-less Mojito with different bubbles? A French 75 with rum? A honey Daiquiri with Champagne? And for that matter, when do you drink one—at a swim-up bar on vacation, or for boozy brunch on Sunday, or for a toast on New Year’s Eve? Yes. The answer to all these questions is yes. One of the many charms of the Airmail is it can be anything you...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Allrecipes.com

The Best Koozies for Keeping Your Drinks Cold This Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ah, summer. Warm weather is finally here, and we're all itching to get out of the office, enjoy a swim on the beach, or bask in the sun. Of course, the best way to enjoy your summer beverages and beat the heat is the koozie, the trusted drink sidekick. There are a lot of koozies out there today with plenty of designs and options to keep your handy beverage cans and bottles insulated and chilled.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Tourists take Greek beach bar to court over £500 bill for two drinks and a ‘snack’

Two American tourists are taking legal action against a Greek beach bar after it charged them more than £500 for two drinks and a plate of crab legs.Brenda Moulton and her 19-year-old daughter Kaylea were visiting the Platis Gialos beach in Mykonos when they claim the DK Oyster Bar lured them in and - they feel - grossly overcharged them.“An employee of one of the restaurants in Platis Gialos jumped in front of us and started saying persistently: “Sit here! Sit here!” Ms Moulton told the Greek newspaper θEMA.The pair say they enjoyed a mojito each and one plate...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This Michelin Two-Star Chef Is Bringing $500 Omakase to the Vegas Strip

Click here to read the full article. Las Vegas is a city where a great night out can involve a big and boisterous restaurant with a scene. It’s also a city where a great night out can involve an exclusive and intimate tasting menu. Wakuda wants to offer both options. Internationally acclaimed chef Tetsuya Wakuda  and 50 Eggs Hospitality Group are opening this glamorous new spot at The Venetian, where a little fine dining counter is tucked away inside a larger Strip-facing restaurant. “It’s a Zuma or Nobu on steroids, where you’re getting this insane Japanese cuisine but you’re in an environment...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

Amanda Freitag Just Created The Ultimate Summer Cocktail Mashup

With each passing day, we continue to grow more thankful for Amanda Freitag and her social media presence. Fans love her "Easy AF" series, where the "Chopped" judge and cookbook author shares practical tips for how we can become better chefs. Whether it's a video showing us how to sharpen our knife skills or shortcuts for how to make a delicious spring omelette even healthier, Freitag has a knack for reminding us that cooking doesn't have to be as intimidating as we sometimes make it out to be.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Cocktails#Soda Water#Highball Glass#Food Drink#American#Ranch Water#West Texas#Coca Cola#Mexican#West Texans#Qualifie
thezoereport.com

Mocktail Bars At Weddings Are On The Rise & They're Anything But Boring

Some might say alcohol is a key pillar to having a successful wedding party, but Gen Z and millennials are increasingly straying away from alcohol-infused weddings. A 2018 Berenberg Research study found more than 56% of millennials consider themselves “mindful drinkers” and Gen Zers drink 20% even less than their millennial counterparts. Paired with the most successful Dry January in 2022, these newer generations are becoming sober and curious for wellness and financial reasons, supported by movements like Yellow Life and the rise of non-alcoholic brands like Ghia and Kin Euphorics. So it comes as no surprise that the trend has many newlyweds ditching the booze completely or partially at their weddings. (I personally had a non-alcoholic bar at my wedding not only to be conscious of those who are sober, but also for those who are looking for a healthier alternative to sip.)
DRINKS
Mashed

Not Your Father's Root Beer: Everything You Need To Know

Once such a safe and predictable bet, the United States' beer market has become increasingly unpredictable (via Seven Fifty Daily). While this has led to many damaging consequences, such as overpowered distributors (per The American Prospect), the growing market for craft beer — when coupled with increased competition — has seen American brewers innovating at a previously unseen rate. The result has been an exciting new array of American beers hitting both national and international shelves from the early 2010s onwards (via First We Feast). One such beer was Not Your Father's Root Beer from Illinois' Small Town Brewery. This sweet, so-called hard soda rocketed to prominence in 2015 and became a seemingly ubiquitous part of American drinking culture overnight (per The Washington Times).
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PopSugar

Everything You Need to Make the Best Frozen Drinks This Summer

There's something so satisfying about slowly sipping a frozen beverage on a hot summer day. Whether you prefer frosé, slushy tropical drinks, or kid-friendly milkshakes, there's an easy way to ensure you always have the most delicious frozen drinks available whenever you want them: make them yourself. It's not that difficult, given the right ingredients, recipes, and kitchen tools.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Best Bloody Mary Mixes Of 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The bloody mary is just about synonymous with brunch. The foundation of this refreshing drink contains only two ingredients: vodka and tomato juice. While the drink itself comes from humble beginnings — it was created by a French bartender working in New York City during Prohibition in the 1920s (via The Real Dill) — the somewhat unappealing namesake of this tomato-based concoction has multiple plausible origins, making that part of the drink a bit murkier.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

15 best vodkas perfect for martinis, mixing and straight sipping

Ever since gin stole the limelight a few years back, vodka has been – let’s face it – kinda uncool. Why drink an odourless, flavourless spirit when you could sip on something packed with enticing juniper, exotic herbs and spice notes?But fashions come and go, and change is afoot. Craft distillers are now pouring the same passion and innovation into vodka that they previously did with gin. With both sustainability and character in mind, new spirits are being created from unique bases, with boutique production methods and careful sourcing. Unlike in its 1990s heyday, the best vodkas are no longer...
DRINKS
Food & Wine

Natural Wine 101: An Explainer on Low-Intervention Wine

The style seizing wine lists is more straightforward than smelly, gassy glasses once suggested. Despite my own wine aversions, I have to resist interfering when a drinking companion vehemently refuses a single style or varietal. Experience uncovers the nuance in each glass of buttery or minerally Chardonnay, dry or divisively sweet Riesling, and yes, seemingly soapy or delightfully punchy orange wine. Styles have spectrums, and while natural wine may seem off the chart at first taste, it's all about resisting interference — however cloudy the outcome.
DRINKS
Eater

Salt Bae’s Overpriced Steaks Can Now Be Eaten Outside in Knightsbridge

Salt sprinkling internet chef sensation Salt Bae, aka Nusret Gökçe, is expanding his London restaurant, the branch of Nusr-Et in Knightsbridge, to feature a 70-seater terrace, just in time for the ... second half of summer. While the restaurant was trailed for years and months preceding its much-hyped...
RESTAURANTS
Food & Wine

Sparkling Wine vs. Champagne: What's the Difference?

For a long time, the world of sparkling wine was divided into two halves: On one side there was Champagne, and on the other resided everything else. Which, of course, is no longer true at all…and it's questionable if it ever was. This was made deliciously clear last week at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen when the highly regarded sommelier, media personality, and content creator Amanda McCrossin hosted the "Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles: Sparkling Wine Beyond Champagne" session for 80 thirsty, riveted guests.
DRINKS
SFGate

Channel your inner foodie with these chef-approved summer cooking tips

(BPT) - If you love entertaining, summer is a great time to let your inner chef shine. The versatility of using both indoor and outdoor cooking techniques opens up possibilities offering tasty results — for foodies and experienced chefs alike. You can make sure your summer entertaining is a...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy