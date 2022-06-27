Tampa Solid Waste Department’s Independence Day Schedule

Tampa, Fla. (June 27, 2022) – In observance of Independence Day, City of Tampa Solid Waste Department’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022. The collections team will work as follows:

Residential Customers will not receive collection service on Monday, July 4, 2022. Residential Customers who normally receive service on Monday will not receive garbage, recycling or yard waste service. Customers will receive service on their next scheduled service day. Regular Residential Solid Waste collection service schedules will resume Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Commercial Customers – for the holiday week, customers who normally receive service on Monday, will receive service on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Collection service will continue to run one day behind through Saturday, July 9, 2022. Regular Commercial Solid Waste collection service schedules will resume Monday, July 11, 2022.

McKay Bay Transfer Station and Scale House located at 114 S. 34th St., will be closed in observance of Independence Day (Monday, July 4, 2022) and will reopen with regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

All offices and regular collection service schedules will resume Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Customers may contact the City of Tampa Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811, or visit the website at www.tampagov.net/solidwaste if they have any questions or concerns.

NOTE: New Tampa residents are encouraged to contact Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management at (813) 272-5680 for their holiday collection schedule.