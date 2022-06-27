ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

West lineman Jacob Anderson commits to Oregon State

By Spencer Martin
KULR8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS- Billings West offensive tackle Jacob Anderson announced his commitment to Oregon State football on Monday via twitter. The all-state offensive tackle was a highly touted recruit...

www.kulr8.com

Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish’s Barnes to compete in Miss Montana Competition

The Miss Montana competition will be held in Billings at Movement Montana, 925 Broadwater Avenue on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. Five women will compete for the title. Bethany Barnes will represent her hometown of Whitefish in the competition. According to a press release, Barnes is studying at the College of Idaho, majoring in biomedical sciences. The talent she will present is ventriloquism, the act called “Anything You Can Do” and her social impact initiative is, Speak Up: Teaching public speaking skills. When attending Whitefish High School Barnes was an active participant on the Speech and Debate team. She graduated from WHS in 2021.
WHITEFISH, MT
livelytimes.com

Blues festivals amp up in Idaho and Montana

After a pandemic lapse, blues festivals are back in July and August, beginning with the Historic Wallace Blues Festival, July 8-10. Also on tap are festivals in Noxon, Hot Springs, Libby and Billings. Wallace, the historic mining town just over Lookout Pass in Idaho, offers a great venue for the...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Miller Moths take over the Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The magic city has been invaded by miller moths, many of you have noticed those pesky little critters flying around your homes. They are annoying, but those little moths are just making their way through Billings, from the great plains, to the Rockies as part of their migration habit.
BILLINGS, MT
county17.com

Beartooth Highway partially reopens after record flooding in Yellowstone area

CASPER, Wyo. — The Beartooth Highway, US-212, has partially reopened after damage was repaired following record-breaking flooding near Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone’s Public Affairs Office said on Tuesday evening. The highway is east of Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge and Cooke City, Montana and 23 miles reopened...
CASPER, WY
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – 100 Strong Billings

Julie Seedhouse is the co-founder of 100 Strong Billings, a philanthropic effort for women to donate 100 dollars a quarter. After each quarter, a vote is made on which nonprofit organizations will receive those funds and use them for a capital project. In the last three years, 100 Strong Billings has given over $120,000 to the community. The next vote will be on July 12 at 5:30 p.m.
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

Have You Ever Seen This Beautiful Ice Cave in Montana?

Montana is a huge state. In fact, it's the fourth largest state in the U.S. Some places in Montana are extremely popular tourist attractions, but there are some lesser-known gems if you take the time to find them. One of those places is the Pryor Mountains south of Red Lodge and Billings. The mountain range is located on the Crow Indian Reservation and the Custer National Forest. Some areas in the Pryor Mountains are private land.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Someone accused of shooting boy in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Someone allegedly shot a boy in Billings Friday around 1:51 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the boy is at a local hospital, and there is no threat to the public. Detectives are on scene, and an investigation is ongoing. We are working to find...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Chamber Finds Issues with Metra Management

Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce sent out a letter on their position with the Management of MetraPark. Outlining what they feel is right, and wrong, with the current happenings at the venue, and how to bring MetraPark to the fullest potential. Recently, an audit was performed on MetraPark and...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Best breweries in Billings

Billings has several local breweries perfect for catching up with friends or relaxing after a long day of work. Discovering Montana lists some of the best breweries in Billings to try this summer. Canyon Creek Brewing is one brewery that began more than 20 years ago by Ron Kalvig. The...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Carter and. southeastern Powder River Counties through 430 PM MDT... At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong. thunderstorms extending from near Biddle to near Albion, moving east. at 30...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Crash prompts intersection closure in Billings

The Billings Police Department is responding to a car accident on Wednesday afternoon where the subject of the accident is pinned on 20th Avenue West and King Avenue West. Due to the vehicle crash, the intersection of King Avenue is completely shut down and residents are asked to use a different route to reach their destination.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

City of Billings Asks For Your Input

The City of Billings is requesting feedback from locals on what they think it is like living in the Magic City!. So far, 2,800 residents from randomly selected households received the National Citizen Survey in the mail. However, the survey is now open to all Billings residents online!. How do...
BILLINGS, MT

Community Policy