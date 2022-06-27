Lotte Plaza Market enters Richmond region with Henrico store

Lotte Plaza Market, a Korean supermarket, will take over the former Stein Mart location at the Olde Towne Shopping Center in Henrico’s Near West End.

Lotte Plaza Market will occupy about half of the 91,494-square-foot center, located at 7801 West Broad Street, when it opens in its new 45,268-square-foot space in the shopping center. The market will include a food court that will serve a variety of Asian dishes. It will be the grocery store’s first location in the Richmond region and 17th overall, joining others in Virginia, Maryland, Florida, and New Jersey.

Olde Towne Shopping Center is a 91,494 square foot shopping center located on West Broad Street. Other major tenants include Buffalo Wild Wings, Cycle Gear, and Tasty Crab.