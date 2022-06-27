ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Lotte Plaza Market enters Richmond region with Henrico store

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago

Lotte Plaza Market, a Korean supermarket, will take over the former Stein Mart location at the Olde Towne Shopping Center in Henrico’s Near West End.

Lotte Plaza Market will occupy about half of the 91,494-square-foot center, located at 7801 West Broad Street, when it opens in its new 45,268-square-foot space in the shopping center. The market will include a food court that will serve a variety of Asian dishes. It will be the grocery store’s first location in the Richmond region and 17th overall, joining others in Virginia, Maryland, Florida, and New Jersey.

Olde Towne Shopping Center is a 91,494 square foot shopping center located on West Broad Street. Other major tenants include Buffalo Wild Wings, Cycle Gear, and Tasty Crab.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Richmond

Check out Richmond's free splash pads

The forecast for Thursday is hot, which is also the forecast for the rest of the summer. Check out these free options to cool off at a local splash pad. State of play: The city has two splash pads at its public pools, and both — plus all seven of Richmond's pools — are now open daily. Fairmount and Battery Park splash pads are open weekdays from 1-8pm, Saturdays from noon-5pm, and Sundays from 1-5pm. The spray park at Eastern Henrico Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County Never to be outdone, Henrico County has four splash options — with a fifth opening at the end of summer. Dunncroft/Castle Point.Eastern Henrico.Short Pump.Twin Hickory. Hours: Daily, 9am-7pm. The spray park at Twin Hickory Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County Plus there's the Pop Jet Fountain at Stony Point Fashion Park.Yep, it's still there. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, noon-6pm.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Three Tenants Announced For New Shopping Center In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER –Three new businesses are headed to Gloucester County and will soon occupy space in a small shopping center that is currently under construction on George Washington Memorial Highway. Chipotle Mexican Grill, T-Mobile, and Aspen Dental will be the tenants in the new shopping complex, which is currently being...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
State
New Jersey State
Henrico County, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
City
Henrico, VA
State
Florida State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Henrico County, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: June 30-July 6

From pop-ups to food-centric fundraising efforts to opening dates, head below for all this week's Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Gin bursting with botanicals; oaky, aromatic whiskeys; rosés and crisp lagers — all nonalcoholic, zero-proof or alcohol-removed, and all available at a newly opened shop in Carytown. Point 5 is a bottle shop dedicated to spirit-free alternatives to boozy beverages, including drinks packed with natural mood boosters. Shop owner Jody Short welcomes imbibers to explore the rapidly growing mindful drinking movement. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
daystech.org

Electronics repair chain plugs into Colonial Heights

A pair of franchisees have opened the newest of their digital restore shops in Colonial Heights and are looking out for additional growth within the Greater Richmond space. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions opened in May a 1,300-square-foot retailer at 1052 Temple Ave. in Southpark Crossing purchasing heart, throughout from Southpark Mall.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Food Drink#Korean#Stein Mart#Asian#Buffalo Wild Wings#Tasty Crab
Henrico Citizen

Henrico man wins $250,000 in Virginia Lottery

The winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game June 11 were unusual, to say the least: 13-14-15-16-17-18, with a Bonus Ball of 19. But it wasn’t the first time that Henrico resident Alonzo Coleman had thought of the numbers – in fact, they came to him in a dream, prompting him to buy a ticket in that day’s drawing that matched all seven number. His good fortune won him $250,000 after taxes.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
macaronikid.com

7 Day Trip Ideas From Richmond

Itching to get out of RVA for the day? There's a ton to do right here at home in Richmond, of course, but sometimes a road trip is the best kind of family fun!. To make planning easier for you, we've compiled a list of 5 places to explore within a 2 drive of Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
PLANetizen

The Benefits of Bright Red Bus-Only Lanes, Explained

An article by Lyndon German for the Richmond Times-Dispatch explains the reasoning behind the coat of bright red paint being applied to 2.5 miles of Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia. “The coating isn’t just an aesthetic choice, but a proven public safety strategy for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians,” writes Lyndon....
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRIC TV

Richmond fireworks guide: The best places to watch this Fourth of July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the time of year when fireworks light up the night sky as Independence Day is celebrated across the nation. There are many places throughout Central Virginia where people can go to get a great view of bright, colorful fireworks shows, and celebrate with a patriotic spirit. Browse our list of fireworks displays happening this weekend before you head out to celebrate.
RICHMOND, VA
macaronikid.com

Events To Celebrate July 4th In Richmond

Lewis Ginter- 9-5 pm FREE admission to the Garden on this day includes M&T Bank Pollinator Power featuring Big Bugs and Butterflies LIVE! This event is sponsored by CarMax. Ashland July 4th Celebration -7 m - 10p am Hanover Arts & Activities Center 500 S Center St, Ashland, VA. Featuring...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

RIC witnesses second-busiest May ever

May was the second-busiest May in Richmond International Airport’s history, officials announced this week. The month’s passenger traffic gained a 94.9 percent recovery compared to May 2019, with a total of 372,107 passengers. It also represented a 33.4 percent increase compared to last May. Aircraft and airport operations...
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

THC-laced candies found in air ducts of Virginia home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police were called to a Midlothian home over the weekend after a large bag of edibles containing THC was found in the air ducts. According to a spokesperson with the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD), authorities responded to a recently purchased home in...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
virginia.org

Black Pride RVA: Celebrating Five Years Strong

This July 13 – 17, Black Pride RVA is celebrating their 5th Black Pride RVA weekend in Richmond, VA. While known widely for it’s early history, greater efforts have been made to dig into Richmond and Virginia’s collective past and find more history and heritage reflecting Virginia’s Black, Queer and Transgender experiences, to share with all travelers.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy