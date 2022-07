The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV), the largest homeowner’s association in the state of Florida, and one of the largest in the country, is marking its 50th Anniversary milestone this year. APV, which serves more than 70,000 residents across a 47,000-acre community, was formally established in 1972. Located just outside of Orlando, Florida, this long-standing HOA encompasses two counties: Polk and Osceola.

POINCIANA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO