DFW Harmony Public Schools Teachers to Receive Pay Increase

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO