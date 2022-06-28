ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW Harmony Public Schools Teachers to Receive Pay Increase

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarmony Public Schools say they will be increasing pay for Dallas-Fort Worth teachers this year by as much as $2,000. The Harmony Public Schools Executive Board voted over the weekend...

www.nbcdfw.com

CBS DFW

Forney ISD parents, students ask school board to reconsider recent dress code changes

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents and students showed up at Forney ISD's school board meeting Monday night to ask board members to reconsider the recent changes to the district's dress code. Brooklynn Hollaman addressed the school board in a dress she will not be allowed to wear in school next year. Last week, the incoming Forney ISD 10th grader started a petition asking the school board to reverse its decision. "It started off with a few hundred signatures and then it started getting 1,000, 2,000, eventually 5,000," Hollaman said. In a recently released YouTube video, the district it announced it's...
FORNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney medical student receives top award from Southwestern Medical Foundation

Southwestern Medical Foundation presented Cayenne L. Price, M.D., with the Ho Din Award at the UT Southwestern Medical School Commencement Ceremonies on May 12. Established in 1943 by Southwestern Medical Foundation, the Ho Din Award recognizes those who exemplify the unique personal qualities embodied in all great physicians – medical wisdom and human understanding. The award represents the ideals and aspirations on which the school was built and continues to be the highest honor bestowed on a graduating UT Southwestern medical student.
MCKINNEY, TX
CultureMap Dallas

2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best bang-for-your-buck colleges

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

This Dallas neighbor weighs in as the healthiest county in Texas, says U.S. News

For babies and baby boomers alike, Collin County stands out as the healthiest county in Texas, according to a new study by U.S. News & World Report. Collin County lands at No. 50 on U.S. News’ list of the 500 healthiest counties in the U.S., making it the healthiest county in Texas. U.S. News assessed 2,735 of the 3,143 counties across the U.S. but ranked only 500 of them.
DALLAS, TX
Education
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth ISD recommends $26 million pay raise package that contributes to proposed budget’s deficit

Fort Worth ISD is considering a $26 million pay raise package and $22 million in retention bonuses for the upcoming school year. The school board is expected to consider approving the salary bump and bonuses at its June 28 meeting, when trustees also are set to review and vote on the proposed $819.5 million general fund budget for the 2022-23 academic year. The deadline for trustees to adopt a budget is July 1.
FORT WORTH, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Getting Ready to Expand Footprint

H-E-B knows exactly how it wants to handle distribution to its new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.
TEMPLE, TX
keranews.org

Arlington approves $15 million to redevelop 'functionally obsolete' shopping center

The vote and sale are the latest developments for a shopping center city officials say has declined over the last 20 years. Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi says his company would like to turn the brown-brick shopping center into a better offering of retail, office space and mid-rise apartments. Lincoln Square's location along Interstate 30 would make the shopping center a powerful regional gateway, he says.
ARLINGTON, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas transgender teen aims to inspire others to be 100% authentic

BURLESON, Texas — Mother and child duo India and Ezra Garms have the kind of relationship many teenagers would envy. “Ezra is my inspiration,” said India Garms about her 13-year-old. “I had Ezra when I was 16, almost 17. My goal as a parent was just to create a childhood they didn’t have to recover from.”
BURLESON, TX
Local Profile

The Top 7 Burger Joints In Collin County

Mark Stuertz’s quest for Collin County’s top eateries continues with this round-up of his favorite burger places. Come take a look and plan your next meal with his list. Butchering and grinding since 1974, Ye Ole Butcher Shop Meat Market-Burger Joint resembles an old-fashioned meat dispensary. Its modest refrigerator case is packed with steaks, briskets, roasts, chops even sides of beef. But the on-premises/to go action is centered around its freshly ground burgers. We opted for the “All the Way Buffalo Burger with Cheese” served on a brioche bun: rich, hearty and immensely satisfying. They also serve 12-Point Buck Burgers (Tuesdays), Elk Burgers (Wednesday) and Wild Hog Burgers (Thursdays). Beef, too. For the veg heads, they have veggie burgers, but truth be told, vegetarians are a hunted species in these parts: There’s a trophy vegan torso — allegedly collected at a Dallas salad bar — mounted on the wall. So watch your six if you run exclusively on celery and arugula.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

