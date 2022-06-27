ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Plains, OR

Wolff, Ortiz among the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

By DOUG FERGUSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cb4pc_0gNhLVZf00
Matthew Wolff reacts after a shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series added three more players to its roster for the second tournament in Oregon, a group that includes 23-year-old Matthew Wolff and Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra of Spain.

LIV Golf had been expected to announce additional players from its inaugural event outside London three weeks ago. The big surprise was Brooks Koepka, who only a week before he signed on had been in full support of the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf also said Monday that Carlos Ortiz of Mexico is joining, one week after Abraham Ancer of Mexico signed on.

The 48-man field at Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains, Oregon, starts Thursday for another $20 million purse, with an additional $5 million prize fund for a team competition. Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural event and its $4 million payoff.

Wolff, who also played at Oklahoma State, made an instant impact on the PGA Tour when he turned pro at age 20 and won the 3M Open in Minnesota in his third start. A year later, Wolff shot 65 in the final round to tie for fourth in the PGA Championship, and he had the 54-hole lead at Winged Foot in the U.S. Open until he shot 75 on the last day and finished six shots behind Bryson DeChambeau.

Since then, Wolff has struggled with relating happiness with the scores he was posting, and he stepped away in 2021 for 10 months to cope with mental health issues. Once as high as No. 12 in the world, he now is No. 77. His lone finish in the top 20 this year was a tie for sixth in the Saudi International.

The additional signings — which include DeChambeau and Patrick Reed as the London event was concluding — means the LIV Golf Invitational will have eight of the top 50 in the world at Pumpkin Ridge, with the highest-ranked Dustin Johnson at No. 16.

Ortiz, who is No. 119 in the world, won his only PGA Tour title in the Houston Open in 2020.

The Portland event is the first of five LIV Golf events scheduled for the United States, the first time PGA Tour members are competing on U.S. soil the same week as a PGA Tour event. The John Deere Classic does not have any of the top 50 in the world.

Players who compete in LIV Golf are suspended by the PGA Tour. Some of them, such as Sergio Garcia and Johnson, have resigned their membership.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson all made a name for themselves at John Deere Classic. How one tournament director wooed top young talent to America's Heartland

The corn fields adjacent to John Deere headquarters in Silvis, Illinois, typically are knee-high by the 4th of July. That’s how Webb Simpson remembers them as he returns to this northwestern corner of the Land of Lincoln for the first time in a dozen years to play at TPC Deere Run in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, which is celebrating its 50th edition.
SILVIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
North Plains, OR
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: World Top 10 golfer will leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Another week, another huge rumour is brewing that a current top 10 player in the Official World Golf Rankings is set to leave the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. The popular 'Secret Tour Pro' account on Twitter undertands that one of the best players in the world is about to head over to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Pat Perez’s ridiculous money shirt pretty much says it all

Tuesday was a watershed day in the ongoing PGA Tour-LIV Golf battle. At precisely the same time the PGA Tour announced sweeping changes to its global structure and solidified their partnership with the DP World Tour, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Pat Perez were unveiled in Portland, Oregon as LIV’s golf fresh new scalps.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Ortiz
GolfWRX

Pat Perez shuts down reporter with ultra blunt response at LIV presser

Whilst golfers are never meant to be politicians, the furore over the LIV Golf Series has meant players’ press conferences have created one hell of an uproar on social media. From Phil’s infamous comments to Rory’s disappointment over ‘duplicitous’ players, from the USGA permitting LIV players into the PGA...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris issues statement after reports linked him with LIV Golf

Will Zalatoris has taken to social media to deny rumours that he is about to turn his back on the PGA Tour in favour of the LIV Golf Invitational series. The American star, who has finished runner-up in the past two majors to Justin Thomas and Matthew Fitzpatrick, has always been vocal in his support of the PGA Tour.
GOLF
FanSided

LIV Golf rumors: Top 10 player in the world could be next to jump

The LIV Golf tour continues to poach players off the PGA Tour, but could the next one be a top-10 player?. This broadway battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been the center of attention for months. More golfers continue to make the switch, but the most recent rumors suggest it could be a top-10 player in the world, and that could be a defining moment for both sides.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Deere Classic#Saudi#Oklahoma State
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour legend offers honest explanation for LIV Golf defections

Former PGA Tour golfer Curtis Strange admitted the reason why so many golfers left the PGA for the LIV: It’s the money. “You know, there’s one reason these players are going, and one reason only, and that’s the appearance money,” Strange told Fox News. “I used...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

What is LIV Golf, who is playing and how can I watch?

LIV Golf hosts its second event this week as the Saudi-backed breakaway series gathers momentum, with a number of new players announced since it made its debut at Centurion Club just outside London earlier this month. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are among the high-profile players to have recently defected from the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have attempted to come down hard on rebel players, issuing suspensions and fines, but the latest signings of Matthew Wolff and Carlos Ortiz have shown that...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Tan’s doubles partner angered by Wimbledon withdrawal

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A day after eliminating Serena Williams from Wimbledon in her debut at the grass-court Grand Slam, Harmony Tan surprised and angered her doubles partner by withdrawing from that tournament on Wednesday with a thigh injury. Tan, a Frenchwoman ranked 115th who beat the 23-time Grand...
TENNIS
Fast Company

Saudi-backed LIV Golf shows how ‘sportswashing’ can backfire

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. LIV Golf wants to be a game changer. The new tour, backed by the government of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has been making a lot of noise lately, trying to establish itself as a rival to the famous PGA Tour, and a familiar brand to golf fans and the public at large. And that’s happening —but not quite in the way LIV Golf organizers had in mind.
FIFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

964K+
Followers
467K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy