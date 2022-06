You wake up later than you planned, and you've got one hour to get everyone ready and out the door. When it's time to go, you nicely say, "OK, put your shoes on please." Your child refuses. You try your best, but you end up yelling and threatening to take away their favorite toy. You might make it out the door, but you feel like you've failed at parenting once again.

