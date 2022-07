Shepard State Park in Gautier has made several upgrades to the park recently and News 25 was able to catch up with Mayor Casey Vaughan to learn about all the new amenities. One of the most recent renovations at the park is the widening of the roughly ten miles of natural trails. The park has made each trail at least eight feet wide to give more space to hikers and cyclists. This project cost $11,550 with about $8,000 of the funds paid through Tidelands Funds.

