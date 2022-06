The Town of Oakland invites everyone to the next showing of The Little Yough Family Flicks summer movie series on Thursday, July 7th, with “Encanto,” sponsored by Glamour Ray Salon and Apparel and The Order of the Eastern Star, Oakland # 67. In “Encanto,” a Columbian teenage girl named Mirabel has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. But, when she discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, she might be her family’s last hope.

OAKLAND, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO