The comments came after a police officer was shot responding to a drive-by shooting. Two suspects were arrested in the June 26 shooting of Spokane police officer Kris Honaker. According to KREM, the suspects at one point pursued another officer who was responding to the reported drive-by shooting. That officer said the suspect's car approached her cruiser and appeared to be "chasing" her and trying to pull alongside her car, the report said. The suspects then shot at Honaker who was responding in another vehicle. Honaker has since been released from the hospital, according to The Spokesman-Review.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO