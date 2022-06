Bears have been spotted in Hood River and the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW) is urging residents to takes precautionary steps. According to the ODFW, black bears have torn down bird feeders, gotten into trash cans and a smoker, damaged fences and dug up gardens. The bears have been repeatedly seen around homes during the day and appear undeterred by efforts to haze them such as setting off car alarms or using other noise-making techniques.

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO