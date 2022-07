The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that globally electric vehicles currently represent 3% of total vehicles on the roads, expected to grow to 30% by 2030. Since EVs combat the climate crisis, eliminate deadly tailpipe pollution, and are quiet, fast and competitively priced, demand has now overwhelmed supply. However, Consumer Reports, J.D. Power and many surveys have found that concern with vehicle range and charging infrastructure are the greatest obstacles to EV adoption. Because of this concern, a review of EV charging will follow.

WACO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO