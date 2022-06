The Boardman Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to the fun-filled Fourth of July Celebration on Monday at Boardman Marina Park. Activities will be going on all day, beginning with the Riverside FFA breakfast fundraiser from 7 to 9 a.m. at the marina pavilion. The Main Street parade starts at 11 a.m., followed by all kinds of festivities in the park beginning at noon. The day ends with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

BOARDMAN, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO