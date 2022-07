CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting extra patrols during the July 4th holiday weekend. Joe Crawford, chief deputy of Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told the media that nearly all of their over 100 deputies will be working starting Thursday and going through Monday, cracking down on driving under the influence and fireworks safety.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO