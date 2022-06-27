Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Official Competition”

Let’s talk about movies. “Cinema,” “movies,” “films,”–whatever you want to call it. Film is an interesting medium; cinema can be viewed through virtually every aesthetic imaginable and correspond to any type of taste or viewer preference. Cinema can please viewers who prefer popcorn and snacks with their entertainment or, cinema can probe the depths of the human experience (and beyond) through both a stunning display of technical craftsmanship where all of the arts are on display in the mise-en-scene collide to create true and lasting art. I have always valued the unique power of narrative feature film as an expose of life’s most celebratory and even subversive elements. A film can be just as much as ‘high art’ like what you find on Kanopy, just as any powerful painting or complex novel, and it is through this relatively new artform within the humanities that has helped shape my worldview, and as unorthodox as it may sound, it has shaped how I relate to other people, as well as how I interpret the world and people around me. Perhaps this has to do with how cinema can mimic the real world or even provide a 360-degree mirror by which we all can find a film that we relate to in our life experiences just as easily as we can find a film of fantastical worlds and alien experiences to lift us beyond the small rock we have always called home. But like all popular entertainment, movies can sometimes be lost in a sea of dividing opinions, preferences, and interpretations that miss the point. Cinema is a mixture of all these opinions. Let’s take a closer look.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO