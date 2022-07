A Stafford woman is accused of shooting her husband in the stomach during an argument last week, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Michaela Juane Davis, 26, of Stafford, has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon causing significant bodily injury in connection to the shooting, according to Fort Bend County Court records. Her bond is set at $40,000, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

2 DAYS AGO