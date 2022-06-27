ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

2022 Chlorine Switch to Begin Thursday, July 7

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 4 days ago

2022 Chlorine Switch to Begin Thursday, July 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLWeE_0gNh4SLs00

The City of West Palm Beach Water Treatment Plant provides clean, safe drinking water to more than 120,000 customers.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (June 27, 2022) – The City of West Palm Beach Department of Public Utilities will conduct a temporary switch from the current Chloramine disinfection to Free Chlorine disinfection of its water distribution beginning on Thursday, July 7-27, 2022. This is an annually-required, preventative maintenance process to help ensure your drinking water quality and safety standards are maintained.

During this time, you may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of your drinking water. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects. If you are especially sensitive to the taste or odor of chlorine, keep an open container of drinking water in your refrigerator for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate. In addition, customers may experience some discoloration or cloudiness in the water, minor pressure fluctuations and small air pockets in their water pipes. If this is experienced, running water may help minimize the effects.

This temporary switch to Free Chlorine is performed by increasing the amount of Chlorine that is pumped into the water system to raise the Free Chlorine residual. The public may notice open fire hydrants or flushing valves, which help distribute the change in disinfectant.

Customers who use tap water for kidney dialysis at home should contact their doctor to seek professional advice. Owners of tropical fish, and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice, as the method for removing chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals from tap water.

The City of West Palm Beach remains committed to continuing to provide safe and quality drinking water for citizens.

Should you need more information on this temporary change in the water treatment process, please call the City of West Palm Beach Public Utilities Department at (561) 822-2210 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

New design plan for Currie Park gets approval

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of West Palm Beach has approved a design plan for Currie Park, which the city says will turn the 13.6 acre park into a world-class waterfront park and visitor destination. The plan was unanimously approved on June 27 after more than...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

Celebrating Fourth of July on Flagler

Fireworks, food, and fun will rule the day at the City of West Palm Beach‘s annual 4th on Flagler, returning to the West Palm Beach waterfront on July 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. The evening’s activities include live entertainment, the Bill Bone 5K, the Palm Beach Health Network Family Chill Zone, a Military Honor Salute, and refreshments for purchase. An 18-minute fireworks show will light up the sky at 9:09 p.m. (weather permitting) above the Intracoastal Waterway. Those who prefer to watch the show from home can tune in to a live broadcast of WPBF 25: 4TH ON FLAGLER LIVE FIREWORKS at 9 p.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC: Major Projects Continuing In, Around Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation continues major projects this week in and around Boca Raton. While most will pause over the July 4th weekend, all motorists should be aware of the following projects — even construction equipment left sitting […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
bocaratontribune.com

Fuller Center Affected by High Fuel Costs, Inflated Food Costs

Boca Raton, FL — Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on empowering children and families through education and family support, is facing a serious challenge hitting both average Americans and childcare centers especially hard. “The cost of the Center’s food and supplies that keep our facilities going has spiked...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale may stick neighborhoods with $104 million redesign bill for Las Olas

Las Olas, the iconic boulevard buzzing with chic restaurants, luxury shops and crowded bars, is in line for an extreme makeover that will cost millions — $104.2 million, to be exact. The ambitious plan, which will take years to complete, calls for pretty landscaping and roomy sidewalks that will open up space for outdoor dining and leisurely strolls along one of Fort Lauderdale’s best people ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

P.F. Chang’s In Boca Raton Cited Again By Health Inspector, Twice In Days

State Files ”Administrative Complaint” Against Chain On Glades Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a message to the P.F. Chang’s location at 1400 Glades Road on June 17th. The message: clean up your restaurant. Now. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Pressure#Drinking Water#Tap Water#Water Treatment#Urban Construction#Free Chlorine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Click10.com

Bunnies overrunning Cooper City neighborhood in need of homes

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Rabbits are over-running one Broward County neighborhood, but these are no wild hares. They’re actually pets being dumped in one particular area that has become known as a bunny haven for these unwanted pets. “See all the bite wounds all over his ears, being...
COOPER CITY, FL
850wftl.com

Wicked weather triggers a tornado warning on the Treasure Coast

PORT ST. LUCIE- Thunderstorms pushed across Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast on Thursday with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning for a brief period around 1:30 PM. WPTV photographer Eric Pasquarelli shared photos of a tornado forming above Treasure Coast Airport in Fort Pierce just after 1 PM.
PALM BEACH, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

4 Spots for Sunset Sips

Rosewater Rooftop, Delray Beach: This indoor/outdoor lounge and pool sits atop The Ray hotel, the latest addition to Delray’s Pineapple Grove Arts District. Verdant trellises and canopies frame seating sections and establish a “tropical modern luxury” ambience, accompanied by creative signature cocktails, curated wines, and small plates. On weekdays, from 3 to 6 p.m., “Golden Hour” specials include half-priced drinks.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Sale of Palm Beach International Raceway hits a roadblock

JUPITER, Fla. — The sale of the former site of the Palm Beach International Raceway appears to have hit a roadblock. The state Department of Environmental Protection and South Florida Water Management District both confirm that the potential buyer of the property, Portman Industrial, has withdrawn its applications for permits.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Boca Museum Retreats from Cornell and Former Bank Lot Sells for $25M

The Boca Raton Museum of Art is removing itself from any role in operating the Cornell Museum in Delray Beach. Executive Director Irvin Lippman told me Wednesday that he has conveyed that message to City Manager Terrence Moore and Mayor Shelly Petrolia. At the city commission’s June 14 meeting, Petrolia and commissioners Juli Casale and Shirley Johnson asked Moore to reopen discussions with the museum. In April, Moore had presented the commission with a contract for the museum to run the Cornell for 18 months. Johnson voted it down with Ryan Boylston and Adam Frankel.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Anti-Semitic flyers found in front of homes in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in two different counties are now investigating after people found anti-Semitic flyers strewn throughout neighborhoods in Vero Beach and Boca Raton. Residents of the Boca del Mar neighborhood in Boca Raton woke up Tuesday morning to find the flyers in front of nearly every...
BOCA RATON, FL
West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

162
Followers
671
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy