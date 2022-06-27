2022 Chlorine Switch to Begin Thursday, July 7

The City of West Palm Beach Water Treatment Plant provides clean, safe drinking water to more than 120,000 customers.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (June 27, 2022) – The City of West Palm Beach Department of Public Utilities will conduct a temporary switch from the current Chloramine disinfection to Free Chlorine disinfection of its water distribution beginning on Thursday, July 7-27, 2022. This is an annually-required, preventative maintenance process to help ensure your drinking water quality and safety standards are maintained.

During this time, you may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of your drinking water. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects. If you are especially sensitive to the taste or odor of chlorine, keep an open container of drinking water in your refrigerator for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate. In addition, customers may experience some discoloration or cloudiness in the water, minor pressure fluctuations and small air pockets in their water pipes. If this is experienced, running water may help minimize the effects.

This temporary switch to Free Chlorine is performed by increasing the amount of Chlorine that is pumped into the water system to raise the Free Chlorine residual. The public may notice open fire hydrants or flushing valves, which help distribute the change in disinfectant.

Customers who use tap water for kidney dialysis at home should contact their doctor to seek professional advice. Owners of tropical fish, and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice, as the method for removing chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals from tap water.

The City of West Palm Beach remains committed to continuing to provide safe and quality drinking water for citizens.

Should you need more information on this temporary change in the water treatment process, please call the City of West Palm Beach Public Utilities Department at (561) 822-2210 (TTY: 800-955-8771).