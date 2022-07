Did you know that the game of T-Ball was invented right here in Michigan?. T-Ball, also called teeball or tee ball, is a game of baseball that's modified for small children. It serves as an introduction to the sport but removes the pressure of having a ball being pitched at the batter. Instead, the ball is placed on a tee and then struck while stationary. It's also a great way for a child to develop better hand-eye coordination.

ALBION, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO