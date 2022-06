Major League Baseball has suspended 12 players and coaches from the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners following a mass brawl between players on Sunday. The longest suspension went to Phil Nevin, the Angels' interim manager, who has been banned for the next 10 games. Anthony Rendon is suspended for five games when he returns from injury, Andrew Wantz for three games, Ray Tepera for three games and Raisel Iglesias for two games, ESPN reports.

