Unknown assailants torched a crisis pregnancy centre in Colorado and broke windows at another in Virginia after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on Friday, reversing a decision that enshrined a constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years in the US.The attacks followed a wave of similar incidents at such centers across the country in the runup to the controversial decision, which leaves abortion legislation up to the states – several of which immediately enacted “trigger” bans outlawing the procedure.Unlike many other reproductive health facilities, crisis pregnancy centres do not offer abortions and have been severely criticised...

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO