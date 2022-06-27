ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Charges dismissed against 4th man in Vermont visa fraud case

By LISA RATHKE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Federal prosecutors have dismissed fraud charges against a fourth man indicted over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in northern Vermont using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program.

Jong Weon Choi, also known as Alex Choi, was a business man in South Korea when he was indicted in 2019 along with the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts, a lawyer and the former president of Jay Peak.

The three other men, former Jay and Burke resorts owner Ariel Quiros, former Jay Peak President William Stenger and Quiros’ adviser, William Kelly, were sentenced in April to prison, wrapping up the largest fraud case in Vermont history. Choi has remained at large.

The government requested evidence and testimony from the Republic of Korea in 2017 and has been unable to get “what it now believes to be important evidence relating to the case against Choi,” the U.S. attorney’s office stated in the court motion signed by the judge Monday. Since Choi was charged, he has not entered the United States or appeared before the court, the filing states.

“In light of these difficulties, as well as the resolution of the cases against the co-defendants, dismissal of the lndictment at this time is in the interests of justice,” the filing states.

Three years before the criminal indictment, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state of Vermont alleged that Quiros and Stenger took part in a “massive eight-year fraudulent scheme.” The civil allegations involved misusing more than $200 million of about $400 million raised from foreign investors for various ski area developments through the EB-5 visa program, which encourages foreigners to invest in job-creating projects in the U.S. in exchange for a chance at permanent U.S. residency.

Quiros and Stenger settled civil charges with the SEC, with Quiros surrendering more than $80 million in assets, including the two resorts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

4 ex-Navy officers convicted in ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery trial

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four of five former U.S. naval officers were convicted Wednesday of conspiracy, bribery and fraud as part of the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal. The five were the last of 34 defendants to stand trial on charges they were bought off by the Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis, who prosecutors said plied them with prostitutes, Cuban cigars and free hotel stays, among other things.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Northern Michigan man charged for role in Capitol riot

DETROIT (AP) — A northern Michigan man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said. Luke Michael Lints, 27, of Traverse City was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses, prosecutors said.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visa Fraud#Burke Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Woman gets probation in attack on Spanish-speaking women

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman charged with attacking a mother and daughter for speaking Spanish in 2020 has been found guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery. Stephanie Armstrong was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation following a two-day, non-jury trial in Boston Municipal Court in the majority Latino East Boston neighborhood where the attack took place.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Julian Assange appeals to UK court against extradition to US

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has appealed against the British’s government decision last month to order his extradition to the U.S. The appeal was filed Friday at the High Court, the latest twist in a decade-long legal saga sparked by his website’s publication of classified U.S. documents. No further details about the appeal were immediately available.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Judge lifts Trump’s contempt order after 2-month legal fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is no longer in contempt of court, a New York judge ruled Wednesday. Judge Arthur Engoron, who declared the former president in contempt on April 25 for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York’s attorney general, said he has now met conditions required to lift the sanction following a protracted legal battle.
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
467K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy