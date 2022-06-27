ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Question: Why Is Pat Sajak Chairman of Michigan’s Hillsdale College?

By Lauren Gordon
 2 days ago
Now that I once again live with my parents in Allegan I've fallen into a nightly routine of watching game shows with my folks. As a trivia lover I mostly stick through Wheel of Fortune to get to Jeopardy but as luck would have it, I've come to love "America's Game"...

1d ago

If you didn’t know - Sajack is a Republican and Hillsdale college is a very conservative school- it teaches about the constitution and bill of rights. It doesn’t accept government money so it teaches things without the government controlling it. That’s why Sajack is the chairman.

Brian Hatfield
2d ago

Because he believes in values, And believes in God and Country. So to the Demorats in Alabama stay out of our Business in Michigan.

