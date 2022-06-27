Dynagas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $23.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and amortization gains, were 19 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period.

