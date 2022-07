Cancer season has kicked the summertime off with a major bang, and as the luminaries prepare to join forces to bring forth the first new moon of the season, everyone will definitely be feeling it. As this lunation takes place in the cardinal water sign of Cancer on June 28, you’re certain to be feeling a bit more needy than usual. As a Cancer moon (and rising) myself, I can’t help but look forward to seeing how everyone experiences the exhausting energy of feeling things so deeply, but on the bright side, everyone will feel far more inclined to put their emotional needs and desire to feel safe first during the June 2022 new moon in Cancer, especially if you’re one of the cardinal signs.

