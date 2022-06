Car thieves continue to go shopping at dealerships and even people’s homes for whatever vehicle they want like there are zero consequences. While some are met with the wrong end of a gun, others see little resistance and even if caught get off with light sentences, if any at all. This helps explain why a group of crooks broke into a nice Staten Island home in New York at 4 am on June 12, then drove off with the owner’s Rolls-Royce Dawn Drophead. While the guy didn’t blow the thieves away, he did get his car back almost immediately.

