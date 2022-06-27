ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Swarm of 7 Missouri Earthquakes Sets New Madrid Fault Fears Aflame

By Doc Holliday
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was an interesting seismic week in the area of the New Madrid Fault in Missouri at the end of June 2022. Nothing major, but there were reported felt by the USGS. UPDATE: There was just a 2.2 in Illinois south of St. Louis in Illinois which makes it a swarm...

mega993online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Many Small Towns. These Could Be 13 Of The Best

Not that long ago, I wrote an article about a small town in Missouri that had been named one of the best in the nation to visit. That small town was called Ste. Genevieve and if you missed that article you can read it HERE. Now we know that the Show Me State has a lot of wonderful small towns. Could these be 13 of the best? Perhaps. It is up for debate. How many of these town have you been to? For the purpose of this list, the town must have a population of about 20,000 or less.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Heartland couple worried over new Mo. trigger law

Southeast Missouri drivers are pushing for safer railroad crossings after an Amtrak crash killed four people. Vanduser plans its celebration for 4th of July. The Census Bureau's report on durable orders came out on Monday. Meanwhile, FedEx and Nike had positive earnings reports. And companies are thinking about "Just Keep It" policies on returns.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Ameren announces new solar facility in Mid-Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Ameren Missouri has announced that it will be acquiring a solar facility in Mid-Missouri, with the plan to bring more renewable energy to Missourians, as well as an influx of 250 construction jobs. Ameren Missouri is a part of the Ameren corporation and is one...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking weekend showers and storms

Today: Temperatures will continue to climb back into the lower 90's this afternoon with winds returning out of the southwest at 10 mph. Skies remain mostly clear. Tonight: Temperatures continue the warming trend as the overnight lows top out near 70 degrees. Skies remain mostly clear. Extended: Heading into Friday,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Swarm#The New Madrid Fault#Usgs
KYTV

SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s primary for the general election is August 2. The election features federal, state, and county government races. It also features a few municipal or fire protection district taxes. Again, this is an election for only Missouri voters. MISSOURI ONLY:. Barry County:. (Ballot 1) https://www.ky3.com/resizer/-kDSF9TtqA7iTEbRp0lUf5bYB6M=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Z7ECFZYD25DGRKXR3F6RUPYYMY.png.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

‘We expect to be sued’

Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mega 99.3

Top 5 Scenic Drives you can only Find in Washington

Whether you've lived in Washington your whole life or you're visiting for the first time you'll notice that every view is that of a postcard. Washington is filled with as much beauty as the eye can behold, surrounded by nature and cities in a living rainforest. Sometimes the best thing...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
tncontentexchange.com

Local woman makes Top 11 in Miss Missouri contest

MEXICO, Mo. — The final night of the Miss Missouri Scholarship Competition took place last week on the Missouri Military Academy’s campus. Shortly after the opening number, host Miss Missouri 2005 Stacie Cooley announced the top 11, which also included a People’s Choice award. The People’s Choice...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Here’s How to Claim Your Missouri Gas Refund on July 1st

If you've been keeping track of fuel you purchased in Missouri since last October, your chance to cash in begins July 1. There is now a form available where you can recover a little of your gas expenditures. The Motley Fool shared details of the gas refund program in Missouri....
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Restricting Voting Access

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Wednesday, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 1878 into law, which modifies Missouri’s election laws restricting voting access to strengthen election processes. “We are happy to be joined by Representative John Simmons and Senator...
MISSOURI STATE
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy