Man who had cache of weapons at home now faces state charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man already facing federal charges in connection with an arsenal of more than 200 guns found at his home now also faces several state charges, state Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday.

Ronald Andruchuk, 38, of Burrillville, faces state charges of possession of a ghost gun; manufacturing a ghost gun; firing in a compact area; possession of drugs; domestic cyber harassment; and domestic disorderly conduct, the attorney general said in a statement.

No defense attorney was listed in state court records. An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney representing him in federal court, where he is charged with lying on his application to purchase a gun, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person because of alleged drug use.

He remains detained by federal authorities.

Andruchuk was arrested at his Burrillville home where he lives with his wife and children on Feb. 24 by police investigating reports of gunfire.

Police said they found the guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition all over the home. Among the guns was what state authorities described as an AR-15 ghost gun and tools commonly used for manufacturing ghost guns. Ghost guns, assembled from parts, do not have serial numbers, making them harder to trace.

Investigators also seized cocaine, amphetamine, and methamphetamine from the home, state authorities said. He also sent harassing text messages to his wife, authorities said.