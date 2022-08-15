ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucky in Love! Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III’s Relationship Timeline

By Laura Rizzo
 4 days ago
Feeling the love! Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III’s relationship timeline proves their romance has heated up quickly.

Wooten may not have the same level of fame as the Dawson’s Creek actress, but he’s extremely successful in the music industry. The Grammy-nominee, who works as a musician, composer, producer and instrumentalist, has collaborated with tons of heavy-hitters in Hollywood and on Broadway, including David Byrne, Jennifer Lopez, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.

The Chicago native has also performed as a bass player in huge Broadway shows like Moulin Rouge! and American Utopia. In addition, he has composition and production credits for the television show Empire, artists Machine Gun Kelly and Jake Troth and brands Nike, Google, Reebok and Kith.

One month after their romance first made headlines, things already seemed serious between Holmes and Wooten. The Coda actress attended a wedding with Wooten in Montauk, New York, in June 2022.

“Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her. Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the Batman Begins star proudly took photos as the musician walked down the aisle as the best man during his pal’s nuptials.

Holmes and Wooten continued to pack on the PDA during the reception, where they engaged in some “sultry” dancing. “Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again,” the insider noted. “Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw.”

During their “carefree” night, Holmes looked “very much in love” with her beau, gushed the insider.

Prior to her relationship with Wooten, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise for six years before their 2012 split. She later moved on with Jamie Foxx from 2013 to 2019 and NYC chef Emilio Vitolo, from whom she split in May 2021.

After sparking her relationship with Vitolo in 2020, a second insider exclusively told Us that Holmes felt “so blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn’t affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first.”

However, in April 2021, a third insider exclusively told Us that that the duo were “taking space” from one another. Their relationship “fizzled” for good one month later, Us confirmed at the time.

Keep scrolling to see Holmes and Wooten’s relationship timeline:

Comments / 1

