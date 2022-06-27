Monarch Tractor’s petition for autonomous agriculture denied

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - up 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Nearby wheat fell overnight, while the most-active contract firmed after selling off nearly 5% on Thursday. * The European Union lowered its forecast for 2022/23 soft wheat production to 125.0 million tonnes, down from 130.4 million projected a month ago and 130.1 million in 2021/22. * Farmers in southern and eastern Ukraine have started the 2022 harvest, threshing 293,800 tonnes of grain from around 1% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said. Farmers have reduced the sowing area by around 25% due to Russia's invasion of the country. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat last traded up 7-1/2 cents at $8.91-1/2 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 4-1/4 cents to $9.56 a bushel, while MGEX September spring wheat firmed 4-3/4 cents to $9.94-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 12 cents per bushel * Corn futures strengthened overnight after selling off 5.2% Thursday on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report of larger-than-expected corn plantings this spring. * CBOT's most-active December corn contract found technical resistance at its 200-day moving average. * The USDA reported that farmers planted corn on 89.921 million acres, above analyst estimates of 89.861 million acres and up from 89.490 million estimated in March * CBOT July corn ended overnight up 12-3/4 cents at $7.56-1/2 a bushel, while the most-active new-crop December corn contract inched up 2-1/4 cents to $6.22 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybean futures eased overnight for a second session, pressured by larger-than-expected U.S. supplies and slowing demand, despite the USDA's reports of fewer-than-anticipated acres planted this spring. * The USDA notched U.S. soybean plantings at 88.325 million acres, down from 90.955 million in its March report and much lower than analyst expectations of 90.446 million acres * CBOT July soybeans were last down 1-1/2 cents at $16.73-1/2 a bushel. The most-active November soybean contract lost 18-1/4 cents to $14.39-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

