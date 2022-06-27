ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain stocks in Aqaba unaffected by toxic gas leak in port -official

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

June 27 (Reuters) - The grain stockpile in Jordan's Aqaba port is safe after a toxic gas leak there...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Argentine wheat crop most delayed in a decade amid drought, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat crop for the 2022/23 season is the country's most delayed in a decade, as a period of drought and coming frosts force farmers to put planting off for better conditions, the Rosario Grains Exchange reported Thursday. The announcement came a day after...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 6-12 in roubles

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 6-12 in roubles after the government switched the formula for the tax calculation from U.S. dollars to the local currency, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,600.0 3,307.0 2,168.8 - indicative price, 404.4 352.5 322.0 $/tonne June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax, $/tonne 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 399.4 352.5 308.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. ($1 = 53.6250 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chicago grains ease as U.S. acreage data looms

PARIS/BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat, and soybeans edged down on Thursday in cautious trading before publication of widely followed U.S. acreage and stocks data. Weather forecasts pointing to moderate heat and some rain in the Midwest in early July helped to curb prices, while lower oil and equity markets also pressured grains as macroeconomic worries resurfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Russia changes its formula for grain export taxes to support shipments

July 1 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has approved changes to the formula for calculating its grain export taxes which will support shipments in the new July-June marketing season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The new base price for calculating the wheat export tax is set at 15,000 roubles ($283.68...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat falls to pre-Ukraine war levels; corn, soy also drop

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures tumbled on Friday to levels not seen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted flows from the Black Sea breadbasket region, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and rising global supplies from the northern hemisphere's harvest. Soybeans and corn retreated in tandem with...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-EU sees smaller wheat crop, record exports in 2022/23

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive on Friday lowered its forecast for soft wheat production in the bloc in 2022/23 to well below last season's level, but maintained its outlook for record exports. In supply and demand data, the European Commission pegged usable production of common wheat,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain prices end the day under pressure | Thursday, June 30, 2022

U.S. grain prices ended the trade on Wednesday lower. July corn was down 26 ½ cents with December corn down 34 cents. July soybean futures were ¾ cents higher with November beans down 20 ¼ cents. July Chicago wheat closed down 46 ¾ cents. July Kansas City wheat closed down 36 ½ cents, and July Minneapolis wheat closed down 31 ¾ cents.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago soybeans decline despite bullish USDA planting data

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices fell on Friday, pressured by lower oil prices and a broader retreat in the grain markets, even as traders shrugged off a USDA report showing soybean plantings were much below expectations. Corn and wheat prices continued their slide from the previous session...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

With world short of wheat, Argentina farmers worry about crop

COMODORO PY, Argentina, June 29 (Reuters) - Drought is only the beginning of worries for growers like Juan Francisco Arregui in Argentina's breadbasket farmlands, who the world is relying on more than usual these days to fill a supply crunch of the grain needed to make bread and flour. "This...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA May soybean crush seen at 181.9 million bushels

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely totaled 5.457 million short tons in May, or 181.9 million bushels, according to the average forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The estimate suggests an average daily crush rate...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 2-12 cents, Wheat up 7-8 cents, soy down 1-18 cents

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - up 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Nearby wheat fell overnight, while the most-active contract firmed after selling off nearly 5% on Thursday. * The European Union lowered its forecast for 2022/23 soft wheat production to 125.0 million tonnes, down from 130.4 million projected a month ago and 130.1 million in 2021/22. * Farmers in southern and eastern Ukraine have started the 2022 harvest, threshing 293,800 tonnes of grain from around 1% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said. Farmers have reduced the sowing area by around 25% due to Russia's invasion of the country. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat last traded up 7-1/2 cents at $8.91-1/2 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 4-1/4 cents to $9.56 a bushel, while MGEX September spring wheat firmed 4-3/4 cents to $9.94-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 12 cents per bushel * Corn futures strengthened overnight after selling off 5.2% Thursday on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report of larger-than-expected corn plantings this spring. * CBOT's most-active December corn contract found technical resistance at its 200-day moving average. * The USDA reported that farmers planted corn on 89.921 million acres, above analyst estimates of 89.861 million acres and up from 89.490 million estimated in March * CBOT July corn ended overnight up 12-3/4 cents at $7.56-1/2 a bushel, while the most-active new-crop December corn contract inched up 2-1/4 cents to $6.22 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybean futures eased overnight for a second session, pressured by larger-than-expected U.S. supplies and slowing demand, despite the USDA's reports of fewer-than-anticipated acres planted this spring. * The USDA notched U.S. soybean plantings at 88.325 million acres, down from 90.955 million in its March report and much lower than analyst expectations of 90.446 million acres * CBOT July soybeans were last down 1-1/2 cents at $16.73-1/2 a bushel. The most-active November soybean contract lost 18-1/4 cents to $14.39-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans end mostly lower, grains plunge after USDA acres data

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures closed mostly lower on Thursday as midsession support from a lower-than-expected U.S. crop acreage estimate and tightening stocks was eclipsed by broader economic concerns as equities and energy markets retreated. Soy had traded higher after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Shipping line CMA CGM, Engie plan biomethane production in France

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Shipping line CMA CGM and energy group Engie plan to launch biomethane production in France in 2026 as they look to develop the renewable fuel for vessels. The French firms are looking to build a facility at the port of Le Havre to produce 11,000...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

India's rice planting lags last year after low rainfall

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - India's rice farmers have planted 4.3 million hectares with the grain so far this season, farm ministry data showed on Friday, down 27% from the same period last year after lower than usual June rainfall. Millions of Indian farmers plant crops such as rice,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. farmers look for premium for remaining 2021 corn, soybeans

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. grain dealers will have to boost prices to pry farmers' corn and soybeans from their storage bins as growers are already flush with cash and can afford to wait and see if the market rallies further. "I assume we are going to have to...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Firm cash markets should limit CBOT July corn, soy deliveries

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) July corn and soybean futures should be minimal on Thursday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Wednesday, given firm cash markets for both crops. Traders expected zero to 100 deliveries against CBOT July corn futures,...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn falls on improving weather prospects, ahead of govt report

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Thursday, weighed down by increased chances of rain in growing areas in the United States. Wheat and soybeans also fell. Traders were also watching a government crop report on Thursday and adjusted their positions ahead of it. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
AGRICULTURE

