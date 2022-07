With its long history and concentration of skyscrapers, Manhattan is home to 82 of the 100 highest-taxed office buildings in the country, according to a new report. In fact, every one of the top 10 is in Midtown, the analysis by PropertyShark found. The list serves as a reminder that for all the headlines about the district becoming dated or losing tenants to Hudson Yards, it remains far and away the city’s and nation’s greatest repository of commercial property wealth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO