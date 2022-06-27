ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident

By Jeff McMahon
WJON
 4 days ago
St. CLOUD -- A horse-and-buggy crash killed an Isanti man Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud police were sent to the Municipal Athletic Complex on reports of a man injured...

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

