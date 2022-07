MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A new affordable housing and medical respite development is coming to Downtown Macon. The building will consist of 82 housing units and an 11-bed respite clinic, intended to help remove some of the burden from the homeless and those earning low income by helping them to keep off of or to get off of the streets, as well as offering a place for those discharged from hospitals that have nowhere to rest and heal.

