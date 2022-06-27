Lil Tjay Rumored To Be Paralyzed After Shooting Incident

A member of the Lifetime reality series Bring It has died. 16-year-old Dyshea Hall has been identified by DeKalb County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred outside a Kroger Grocery shopping center in Atlanta. WSBTV that another teen, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is also in critical condition. Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall's cousin, died at the scene. Police say they arrived at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway on the evening of June 12 when two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car reportedly fired at a group in another car. Police believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the incident. There are currently two persons of interest in the case. Hall was a member of the dance troupe, Dancing Dolls.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO