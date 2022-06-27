ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

Lil Tjay Rumored To Be Paralyzed After Shooting Incident

By D.L. Chandler
hiphopnc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Tjay, a popular rapper out of the Bronx, was the victim of a shooting and attempted robbery that hospitalized him and an associate. While some reports say that the New York star is on the mend, rumors are persisting that Tjay is paralyzed but the chatter cannot be...

hiphopnc.com

Comments / 1

 

Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Philadelphia, NY
Meek Mill
Lil Tjay
Drake
