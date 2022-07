AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested one of its own deputies for using his county-issued gas card to buy gas for his personal vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Tyler Wood went to the Circle K on the 2600-block of Washington Rd. and made two separate gas purchases with his county-issued card: one for his patrol vehicle and one for his personal vehicle. The sheriff's office arrested Wood Thursday and charged him with financial transaction card fraud and violation of oath of office.

