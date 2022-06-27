ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Photo Gallery: 2022 AthFest Music & Arts Festival

By Mike White
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow, what a weekend! After a three-year hiatus, the annual AthFest Music & Arts Festival came back with a bang. Check out some highlights below, and make sure to check out Flagpole‘s daily recaps from...

Calendar Pick: Classic City American Music Festival

Southern Brewing Co. and Aubrey Entertainment will once again host their annual Classic City American Music Festival over Fourth of July weekend. This year’s lineup features Grassland, a seven-piece string band with a long history of local shows. Also playing is the Hibbs Family Band, a four-piece band consisting of, you guessed it, the Hibbs Family. Other performances include Americana band Norma Rae, Dom Flemons, MrJordanMrTonks, the A. Lee Edwards Trio, Red Oak String Band and String Theory. Set times can be found in Flagpole’s live music calendar on p. 18.
ATHENS, GA
Athens GA Live Music Recap: Bunneroo, AthFest, Keep Athens Nasty and More

With Gregory Frederick behind the camera, Athens GA Live Music seeks to document local and touring bands gracing stages across the Classic City. Explore the whole archive and subscribe to the channel here. Get up to speed with recent performances below, and remember to check Flagpole‘s music calendar each week to find out about upcoming shows.
ATHENS, GA
Art Around Town

ARTWALL@HOTEL INDIGO ATHENS (500 College Ave.) “Quiet Marks” presents works by Kathryn Refi, In Kyoung Choi Chun and Shirley N. Chambliss. Through July 8. ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY LIBRARY (2025 Baxter St.) “The Real, The Ideal” is a solo show by Lynette Caseman, a local artist who received a grant from the Athens Area Arts Council to support her work. Through July 17.
ATHENS, GA
Southern Death Metal for the End Times: Guillotine A.D. Releases Born to Fall

Amid the sweltering riffs and sludgy rip currents on Guillotine A.D.’s new album Born to Fall, listeners can decipher growls that warn of the hellfire that follows addiction, lust, guilt, hubris and war. Partly inspired by John Milton’s 17th-century epic poem Paradise Lost, the album reinterprets and builds upon the ancient story of the Fall of Man—this time through the lens of a blackened and doom-laced strain of death metal.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Just in time for July 4: Six Athens BBQ spots to check out

Whether you want to outsource your Independence Day cooking to someone else, need to pick up dishes to bring to a potluck, or are looking for barbecue to savor any time this summer, here are some recommendations from our dining editors. Editors Note: If you are placing an order for...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

AthFest comes to a close after a massive return

The AthFest Music and Arts Festival 2022 opened back up on Sunday morning to welcome the city of Athens to see live music on the last day. The festival showcased much of the music and arts that Athens has to offer over the weekend and finally came to a close on Sunday.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Just where is this stately structure located?

Here’s a stately structure for today’s Mystery Photo. Figure out where it is located and send your answer to elliott@brack.net. Always include your hometown. What didn’t seem like a difficult photograph found that only two regular spotters could identify. Allan Peel of San Antonio, Tex. recognized “A mystery photo was taken from the wooden boardwalk along the Boardwalk Trail at Lake Herrick in Athens Ga. It is a man-made lake that was formed in 1982 with the construction of an earth dam on one of the tributaries of the North Oconee River near the Oconee Forest Park. Commissioned by UGA in 1982 for recreational use, the lake was named for the former Dean of the School of Forest Resources, Allyn M. Herrick, who served the school for 23 years. Lake Herrick quickly became a popular public space for swimming, boating, and fishing.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Fourth of July closures, Pizza Factory opens and refreshing summertime drinks

Many restaurants are closed the week of July 4 for summer break. Here’s this week's roundup of restaurant news. Several restaurants are taking a summer break this coming week. Marti’s at Midday will be closed July 2-10, while ZZ & Simone’s will be closed July 2-8. Independent Baking Co. will be closed July 3-11. The National will be closed July 1-6, and their lunch service will return July 13. Five & Ten will be closed just for a few days on July 2-4.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Saturday night fireworks show in Athens

The Athens-Clarke County government is against hosting a July 4 weekend fireworks show. It is set for Saturday night at Athens-Ben Epps Airport. Celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at the Star Spangled Classic on Saturday, July 2! The fireworks display will be launched at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Athens Ben Epps Airport. The display will be viewable from many locations around the Lexington Road, Cherokee Road, & Gaines School Road intersection as well as two locations provided by Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Guide 2 Athens: Chris Lloyd of Hilltop Grille

Wife, Katie Lloyd. Daughters Molly Lloyd and Sara Alias {son-in-law Andrew and grandkids. Eleanor, Andrew and Mary Elkin}. Born in Tampa, moved around while father Buddy was a. Colonel in the Air Force. Ended final years of childhood in Atlanta bringing Chris to UGA for College. Graduated and returned to Atlanta. Decided to move to Athens while the kids were still.
ATHENS, GA
worldatlas.com

These Small Towns In Georgia Have The Best Downtown Areas

Sometimes it is the downtown that makes the locale renowned, which is especially true for small-town settings. Embraced by the state's naturally-scenic beauty, these eight Georgia towns have the best downtown areas. Athens. The small town of Athens, with a moniker of the Classic City, is hands down the host...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Conyers church to host free food distribution event July 2

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is happening this weekend in Conyers. Excel Church will be hosting a Free Groceries To Go event on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. “It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community amidst a pandemic where people...
CONYERS, GA
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
nowhabersham.com

Clarkesville’s Main Street Director is right at home in his new job

Colby Moore is a face and name familiar to many in Northeast Georgia. He grew up in Rabun County, married a woman from White County, and worked at Lee Arrendale State Prison and North Georgia Technical College in Habersham. Now, after nearly five years spent commuting to Atlanta for his job managing marketing for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Moore is back working where his roots run deep.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Meet the mayor: Kelly Girtz's journey from Cedar Shoals to City Hall

Before his career as a local politician, newly reelected Mayor Kelly Girtz was a teacher. While he currently serves as a leader for Athens-Clarke County and dedicates his time to mayoral duties, his lengthy experience as an educator still remains at the forefront of many of his choices. Destined to...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Poke Factory fails with 52U; Clay’s Sports Cafe scores 100A

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Peachtree Parkway in Gwinnett County, a Hawaiian eatery failed its last routine health inspection. Poke Factory in Peachtree Corners scored 52-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on June 22. The report says there were fruit flies inside the kitchen. Plus, imitation crab was being presented as real crab, and chicken, scallops, and edamame were at unsafe temperatures.
ATLANTA, GA
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Factory expands into Georgia

Pizza Factory has opened its first location in Georgia in the Athens community. The restaurant is located with the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to a press release. "After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens," Brandon Broadwell, local franchisee, said in the press release. "After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I've always been impressed with Pizza Factory's dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand's growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I'm honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community."
ATHENS, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Black bear sighted in Buford near Robert Bell Parkway

Residents in Buford should be on alert as a one-year-old bear cub has been sighted in the area of Robert Bell Parkway/Bona Road/Forest Street area. Multiple readers confirmed the report of the bear sighting to the North Gwinnett Voice on Sunday, June 26 in the vicinity of Robert Bell Parkway. However, posts from the Nextdoor app said that the bear has been seen in the Shadburn Ferry Road and the Lake Lanier Islands areas as well.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett 'Best Charity' closed after commercial gambling arrest

BUFORD, Ga. - A popular charity poker room in Buford closed its doors amid criminal allegations its founder was actually running a commercial gambling operation. It’s quite the fall for Little Kings and Queens, which was honored by Gwinnett Magazine as Best Charity of 2021. Shane Maxwell, 51, faces...
BUFORD, GA

