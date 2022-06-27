ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

Carmi Police Department Weekend Report

By Blake Seely
wrul.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carmi Police Department dealt with a handful of incidents over the weekend, including catalytic converter theft, a DUI, and a disorderly conduct charge. A Norris City woman was arrested Monday on a Wayne County Warrant along with several other charges. 46 year old Andrea Stocke was charged with Unlawful Display...

www.wrul.com

Comments / 0

wrul.com

Pardieck Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

A Carmi man is in the White County Jail after he caused a scene at Huck’s on Oak Street. On Wednesday evening an officer with the Carmi Police Department responded to a call in regards to an unruly customer. When the officer arrived, he arrested 32 year old Bryce W Pardieck of 706 8th Street for Disorderly Conduct. Pardieck was yelling and cursing at 34 year old Kristy Beavers, the on-duty cashier. He was taken into custody and is being held pending posting of bond.
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Belka Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

A Carmi man on probation for a 2021 meth conviction is heading to prison following his arrest in May of this year. 31 year old James E. Belka was originally arrested on November 18th of 2021 and charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of property. He was sentenced to 6 months jail and ordered into drug treatment on the meth charge. On May 13th, Belka was arrested again for possession of meth and unlawful use of property. Due to his history, his probation was revoked on the November charge and he’s been sentenced to 5 years behind bars on the 2021 meth conviction as well as 5 years on the new Unlawful Use of Property charge. Those sentences will be served at the same time. States Attorney Denton Aud also says Belka has been recommended for the Impact Incarceration Program (also known as Boot Camp) and has been credited with 47 days worth of time served. Belka will serve a year of mandatory supervised release once he serves his time.
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Bartley Charged with Driving While License Suspended

While on patrol in Carmi, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop that ended with the arrest of 44 year old Michelle Bartley of 711 Marguerite Street. On June 26th at around 1:35 PM, Capeheart observed a red Chevy van stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Stewart and Burrell Street that had only one working tail light which was on the right side of the vehicle. While behind the vehicle, the Deputy stated that the left brake quick working as well. Capeheart then initiated a traffic stop and informed Bartley that the brake lights weren’t properly working, in which Bartley said she knew that they sometimes don’t work properly. At that time a male passenger got out of the vehicle, and hit the brake light and it came back on. Capeheart then ran Bartley’s information through dispatch and was informed that her driver’s license had been suspended. After informing Bartley of the suspended license, she was placed under arrest. Bartley was then transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. The vehicle was towed by Don’s Bumper to Bumper. A court date for Bartley has been set for August 2nd at 9:00 AM.
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Newman Arrested on Warrant

A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail following his arrest. While on patrol on the afternoon of June 27th, Deputy Nick Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department observed 35 year old Joshua L Newman riding a bike on Fifth Street traveling North toward Sycamore Street. Capeheart knew that there was an arrest warrant out for Newman’s arrest due to recent findings on search warrant. Capeheart turned around his patrol vehicle to make contact with Newman but took off on the bike he was riding. Capeheart says he lost sight of the vehicle but when he got to the intersection of Fifth and Sycamore, he saw the bike lying on the ground. As Capeheart began to search for an officer with the Carmi Police Department observed Newman standing in front of a residence on Sixth Street talking with a group of people. The Officer with the CPD then placed Newman under arrest. When asked why he ran Newman said “I knew you were coming for me”. Newman was transported to the White County Jail where is being held on a $7500 cash bond.
CARMI, IL
wsiu.org

A fatal shooting is under investigation in Williamson County

A person of interest in custody following a deadly shooting in Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Department reports it responded to a shooting late Wednesday night at a home in rural southern Williamson County. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Lake of Egypt Ambulance...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Stolen Wallet Reported in Norris City

A Norris City woman called the White County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of her wallet. On June 25th, Deputy spoke with Adrienne Johnson who stated that she attended a ballgame in Norris City on June 22nd and had left her wallet in the center console of her vehicle. Johnson said that she left her car unlocked but she was sitting only 40 feet away watching the game. Johnson stated that on the morning of the 23rd, she had noticed that her wallet was gone. She said there was no money in the wallet but there was a credit card along with her driver’s license in it. Johnson called to cancel the credit card but wanted to make the report due to concerns about identity theft due to her ID being taken.
NORRIS CITY, IL
wrul.com

Stolen 4-Wheeler Returned to Owners

The White County Sheriff’s Department responded to call in reference to a report of a 4-wheeler being stolen from a residence in Springerton. On June 23rd Officer George Spencer arrived at 124 E Cherry Street and met with Betty L Rush and Curtis R Rush who are the owners of the ATV. Curtis stated that he had parked the 4-wheeler beneath a tree on the north side of their property and began mowing the lawn. Rush said he was mowing when an unknown individual started the mower and drove away. The Rush’s said that they have surveillance footage of the subject taking the 4-wheeler. The footage shows the subject walk past the ATV. The subject then returned and started the vehicle and drove away. The video showed the 4-wheeler being taken at approximately 1:16 pm. On Tuesday, June 28th, the 4-wheeler was located and returned to the owners.
SPRINGERTON, IL
wrul.com

Curtis Arrested on Posey County Warrant

An early morning detail by the White County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the arrest of a Crossville man. The detail was focused on 43 year old Matthew R Curtis who resides at 104 Elliot Street. On June 26th, just a little before 7 AM Sheriff Randy Graves, Sgt Craig Poole and Sgt Justin Spencer converged on the location and located Curtis inside the trailer. Curtis was placed under arrest for a warrant out of Posey County Indiana. The arrest warrant was for Felony Burglary with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a serious violent Felon, Burglary, Resisting Law Enforcement, Theft and Unlawful Possession of Syringes.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 39-year-old Michael Talley of Rubel Lane in Salem for violation of the sex offender registration. Police report Talley was not living at the address he had provided to the police department. 33-year-old Roderick Currie of East Kerr in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding...
SALEM, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Williamson County late Wednesday night. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired within a home in southern rural Williamson County on Wednesday June 29 about 10:50 p.m. When...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Stolen Vehicle Found

A stolen vehicle from Enfield resident’s Dean and Ruth Barger has been located and returned to the owners. On June 23rd at 8:41 AM, Ruth Barger of 312 East Hosick Street reported that her 2004 Toyota Rav 4 had been stolen from Enfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center located at 408 Wilson Street. Barger told Officer Spencer with the White County Sheriff’s Department she had parked the vehicle at around 4:50 that morning before going into work. She said that she left the windows down but thought she had put the keys in her pocket. When she went to look for them they weren’t there, and she thinks she dropped them in the parking lot. When she exited the building at 8:30 AM, the vehicle was missing. After talking with other workers, it was determined that the Toyota was taken sometime between 6:40 and 8:00 AM. The vehicle was found at around 2:00PM on the 23rd in Springerton.
ENFIELD, IL
wrul.com

Clark Arrested on Richland County Warrant

On June 27th at approximately 4:00 PM, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Office was informed by dispatch that 40 year old Larry J Clark of 202 S Monroe in Parkersburg was brought in by the Edwards County Sheriff’s Department for the charge of Domestic Battery. Capeheart learned that Clark was wanted on a Failure to Appear on a warrant out of Richland County for Driving While License Suspended. Capeheart stated that he informed Clark that he was under arrest for the warrant, along with his domestic charge. Bond for Clark was set at $150. He paid bond and was released.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
